You may not know the name Elva Josephson off the bat, but you have probably seen her acting before in some iconic 80s films. The former child actress is best known for her role as a young Emmeline in the famous 1980 cult classic movie The Blue Lagoon. Brooke Shields famously went on to play the older version of the character, and it was the same movie that projected Shields into stardom. But, what do we know about her younger co-star, Elva?

Elva Josephson’s career was at its peak when The Blue Lagoon came out, but it seems that she became more low-key about her movements throughout the years and seemingly stopped acting altogether. So, when did her career slow down, and what is she getting up to these days? Before we go into detail, here is a summarised biography of her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elva Josephson (also referred to as Elva Leff) Nickname Elva Date of birth The 1970s (estimated) Age 50-65 years old (estimated) Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace United States of America (city and state unknown) Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence United States of America (city and state unknown) Current nationality American Marital status Unknown Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 55-59 kg (estimated) Height 163-170 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Parents Unknown Siblings One sister Profession Actress Education Unknown Native language English Net worth $7-8 million (most widely estimated) Social media pages None

As seen with the profile summary, large chunks of information are missing on her private life regarding family dynamics, personal and romantic relationships, and even what she is getting up to now. Here is what we could find about her!

Elva Josephson’s age

The most accurate estimation of her age is around 50-65. However, this board estimation is due to no solid confirmation on her age and is based on the assumption of how old she was during her child-acting years.

Elva Josephson’s nationality

The child star's nationality has been confirmed to be American.

Elva Josephson’s boyfriend

There is no public disclosure on her current relationships or romantic orientation, so we cannot confirm who she is in a relationship with, if at all.

Elva Josephson’s weight

Since so much of her biography is unknown, many aspects reported online are unconfirmed or estimated regarding the last known facts, such as her size. Most sources have stated she is likely around 55-59 kgs, but there is no further detail on this.

Elva Josephson’s height

Her height is another aspect that is mainly rumoured, and it is estimated to be around 163–170 cm.

Elva Josephson’s movies and TV shows

The former child star is most well-known for her roles in the following films and series, which are her only known roles as of 2022:

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Author! Author! (1982)

A Little s*x (1982)

Hardhat and Legs (1980)

Elva Josephson’s net worth

The star's most widely reported net worth is around $7-8 million.

Elva Josephson’s profiles

Considering we know so little about her, it should be no surprise that there are no social media profiles under her name.

Elva Josephson has become a reclusive figure since her fast rise to stardom, and there has been almost no public information on her since her acting days. But, since there is no bad information on her, we can only assume she is living lowkey as she prefers life outside the limelight.

