Most of the time, actors and actresses are famous for the characters they play in their movies and television shows. Ranthumeng Muvhango's role, which is played by Themba Nofemele, is a clear picture of this.

Who is Ranthumeng Muvhango? The fictional movie character is a retired Bee businessman married to Thandaza in the popular SABC 2 soap opera Muvhango. Aside from Themba, the initial player of the character, Brian Temba, a South African actor and singer, also portrayed the character.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Themba Nofemele Famous as Ranthumeng Muvhango Gender Male Date of birth 20th May 1978 Age 44 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Bloemfontein, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Randburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black/ bald Marital status Married Children 1 Profession Actor Net worth R1 million

Background information

The ex-Muvhango actor was born in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on 20th May 1978. Therefore, Themba Nofemele's age in 2022 is 44 years. He grew up in the same town with his parents, whose names are unknown.

Themba Nofemele's education was in the local schools in his area until he finished in the 1990s. He later moved to Johannesburg to settle for a few years before finally settling in his current residence in Randburg.

Career

Themba Nofemele started his acting career with his first television debut in 2006 as Tyson in the SABC 1 drama series Tshisa. He won a talent search competition which eventually gave him the role of Ranthumeng in Muvhango from 2010 to 2013.

Before this, he guest appeared in TV series like Generation, Rhythmic City, and Backstage. The actor has appeared in more than 20 television shows during his active acting career. Some of Themba Nofemele's movies and TV shows are as follows:

Tshisa (season one)

(season one) Muvhango (season one)

(season one) Unmarried (season one)

(season one) Imposter (season one)

(season one) Makoti (season one)

(season one) The Docket (season one)

(season one) The River (season one)

(season one) The Herd (seasons one and two)

(seasons one and two) Mfolozi Street (season two)

(season two) Isibaya (season four)

Apart from acting, Themba Nofemele is a dancer, choreographer, DJ, and MC. His choreographic skills made him recognised when he joined the SABC 1 reality competition show So You Think You Can Dance as one of the season 3 judges.

Personal life

The actor keeps his family and private life away from the public. But then, the news of Themba Nofemele's wife stabbing him revealed he was married.

This was a big shock to his fans, though he was treated at Olivedale Netcare hospital. Nevertheless, he later debunked the allegations against his wife, linking the attack to an attempted failed hijack.

So, who is his wife? Her name is unknown, but they have a daughter.

Who played Ranthumeng on Muvhango?

Popular R and B singer Brian Temba played Ranthumeng on Muvhango. Brian is an actor, performer, singer, songwriter, and producer. He speaks four languages and is popular for his role as Simba in the West End musical The Lion King from 2003 to 2008. He later left the role of Ranthumeng in 2018 to face his career in music and has released various songs.

How old is Brian Temba?

The multi-talented singer will be 45 years in 2022. Then, when was Brian Temba born? He was born on 9th December 1977 in the Eastern Cape province.

Who was the first Ranthumeng in Muvhango?

Themba Nofemele was the first Ranthumeng on Muvhango. He got the role in 2010 but later left in 2013. He claimed that he left because his work with fellow actors deteriorated, and Brian Temba took over due to the importance of the role.

Though still well-known for his role by Muvhango viewers, Themba lives a private life and is not active on social media. As a result, Themba Nofemele's Instagram account and other social media accounts are not verified yet.

Net worth

According to Savanna News, Themba Nofemele's net worth is R1 million. His acting career is his primary source of income.

The character of Ranthumeng Muvhango was one of the favourites in the Muvhango drama series. Its main actors are still being likened to the role in real life and are best known in the country for the character to date.

