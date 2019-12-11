Global site navigation

Josef Zinnbauer's profile: stats, trophies, record, Orlando Pirates and salary
Josef Zinnbauer's profile: stats, trophies, record, Orlando Pirates and salary

by  Favour Adeaga Adrianna Simwa

Josef Zinnbauer is a former player and German football manager. In December 2019, he was appointed as a head coach of a South African professional football club Orlando Pirates FC.

How old is Josef Zinnbauer?
Head coach Josef Zinnbauer of Hamburg reacts during the First Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Dortmund at Imtech Arena on March 7, 2015, in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Oliver Hardt
Source: Getty Images

Josef Zinnbauer has played and coached in the Bundesliga football club as a German tactician. He made his professional debut at an early age in 1988 when he started playing for FV Wendelstein, which included top-flight teams in German football like Mainz and Karlsruher SC.

Josef Zinnbauer's profile summary

Full nameJosef Zinnbauer
GenderMale
Date of birth1 May 1970
Age52 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthSchwandorf, Germany
NationalityGerman
EthnicityCaucasian
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet 5'9"
Height in centimetres181
ProfessionCoach and former footballer
Net worth$1.5 million
SalaryR650 000 (monthly while coaching Orlando Pirates)

Josef Zinnbauer's background

How old is Josef Zinnbauer? As of 2022, the former footballer is 52 years. He was born on 1 May 1970 in Schwandorf, Germany.

Career as a footballer

Josef Zinnbauer's salary
Josef Zinnbauer, head coach of Hamburg, reacts during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Hamburger SV at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein
Source: Getty Images

The former German soccer player began his football career at FV Wendelstein in 1988. Afterwards, he had the privilege of playing for the following clubs until his retirement in 2005.

YearClub
1989-1990SVG Göttingen 07
1990-1991TSV Vestenbergsgreuth
1991–1992SC 08 Bamberg
1992–1993SpVgg Bayreuth
1993–1994SSV Ulm 1846
1994–1995Karlsruher SC
1995–1996FSV Mainz 05
1996–1997SG Post/Süd Regensburg
1997–1998SC Weisman
1998–2004TSV Wendelstein
2004-2005Henger SV

Coaching career

After Josef Zinnbauer's coaching career took off in 2005, he has been privileged to manage some teams and also assist a few head coaches. But then, the first offer he received outside Germany was when he coached the first team of FC St. Gallen between September 2015 and May 2017.

Specifically, the following are the teams that he has managed since his coaching career began.

  • Between 2005 and 2010, he managed VfB Oldenburg.
  • In 2012, he yet again managed Karlsruher SC II.
  • From 2014 to 2015, he managed Hamburger SV II and Hamburger SV.
  • Zinnbauer took over the managerial position of FC St. Gallen from 2015 to 2017.
  • Coached Orlando Pirates from 2019-2021.
  • Lokomotiv Moscow hired him in Russia on 30 June 2022, but he was later fired on 8 October after Lokomotiv suffered their fifth straight league defeat.

The former footballer joined the club in December 2019. Josef Zinnbauer's record at Orlando Pirates stands at 29 wins, 14 draws and six losses. His 59% win percentage is the highest among all coaches who have managed the same number of matches.

Josef Zinnbauer's stats

Below is a table of his career stats.

CompetitionAppearancesGoalsAssistsMinutes per goalMinutes played
Oberliga Bayern517-4303,012
Regionalliga Süd181-1,1181,118
2. Bundesliga162-244488
Aufstiegsspiele 2. BL6-2-339
DFB-Pokal43-78233
Oberliga Nord3---122
Oberliga Bayern2---157
Intertoto-Cup (until 94/95)1---25
Bundesliga0----

What is Josef Zinnbauer's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, his net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. These are earnings from his thriving career as a coach.

Josef Zinnbauer
Head coach Josef Zinnbauer of Hamburg gestures during the Bundesliga match between Hamburger SV and FC Bayern Muenchen at Imtech Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Joern Pollex
Source: Getty Images

What was Josef Zinnbauer's salary at Orlando Pirates? He reportedly earned R650 000 monthly after signing a new contract with the Orlando Pirates.

How tall is Josef Zinnbauer?

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall or 181 centimetres. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Who is Orlando Pirates' new coach?

Jose Riveiro is the team's current coach, who was appointed on 25 June 2022. In his first season, he helped Orlando Pirates FC win the MTN 8.

Who is Josef Zinnbauer's son?

The former footballer has a son named Noah Zinnbauer, who was involved in a fatal accident in 2020. The accident happened on Münchener Strasse in Nuremberg. According to the latest news, his health has improved a little bit.

Josef Zinnbauer had relative success both as a professional footballer and now as a coach. Despite having over 15 years of experience as a soccer player, there are no major trophies won by him as a player. Nonetheless is an influential member of the German football association.

