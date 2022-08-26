Whether young or old, South Africans come alive at the beat of a tune. And if there is anything that can compare to a cool song - it’s a vibey dance video. Briefly News takes a look at some of the talented schoolgirls who not only had us bopping our heads to their moves, but also broke the internet with their massive view count.

Music and dance are two things that resonate with many Mzansi peeps across the demographic boundaries. School pupils in particular have jumped on the growing trend of opening dance circles in between lessons and break time - what a time to be alive!

Amapiano got a lot of schoolgirls showing off their rhythm and fire dance moves this year. Image: Makhox Brand/Facebook, @luckkyysa/TikTok, @ceeyahdadj17/ TikTok

Briefly News has compiled stories of some entertaining clips of dancing schoolgirls who trended on the socials and won over the praise of scores of netizens.

1. Video with 1.2 million views of talented schoolgirl dancing with great energy wows Mzansi

Umlando is a hit amapiano song that was released earlier this year and had many peeps on their feet and moving their hips! A talented schoolgirl has made quite an impression on netizens after her dance video blew up on the social media streets.

The girl, identified as @ndi.ngu.azizaziza, is seen showing off some impressive moves as she dances among her peers with great energy along to the popular tune, Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, and Sir Trill.

2. Schoolgirl wows Mzansi with dance moves as she does the Umlando Challenge, video gets over 600K views

The Umlando dance challenge took social media by storm at the start of this year and it is still quite the banger. A video of a school girl breaking it down to the popular jam was recently shared online, and cyber citizens are loving it!

A video shows the girl dressed in her uniform demonstrating the popular dance moves as she confidently shakes what her momma gave her!

As the song goes: “Namhla Senz'umlando (Today we are making history)”, this young girl may as well have done just that for herself, as she broke the internet with her video that boasts over 600K views on Facebook.

Saffas flooded the Facebook post with love as they shared comments admiring her moves. Others were also sure to encourage her to remain just as focused on her studies too.

3. Video of dancing Mzansi schoolgirl jiving energetically sets social media ablaze

Mzansi netizens were in awe of another young girl’s moves, with some commenting that with her energy, she would be a perfect candidate for sports at school.

Posted by Makhox Brand, the 11-second vid shows the pupil confidently busting a move to a song by Mpura and Busta 929 called Umsebenzi Wethu.

As the young girl jived, a crowd of people hyped her up, hella excited and impressed with the learner’s vibey moves.

4. Mzansi schoolgirl shows the internet flames with confident dance moves, video gets over 5.7m views

Another Mzansi schoolgirl was bitten by the popular Umlando Challenge bug, and with over 5.7M views on TikTok, it is safe to say she broke the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17) the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her on-looking audience who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

5. Video of schoolboy and girl doing funny dance challenge is a whole vibe: “She understood the assignment”

Another trendy dance challenge involved peeps pulling each other by their school and naturally, ama2K killed it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

In the clip, one pupil is seen hopping to the amapiano tune, Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz, Mathandos, and Nvcho, as he approaches his schoolmate and pulls her by her tie. She responds accordingly and hops back with him before they both break into laughter.

Mzansi pupils dress up as oldies for school fun day

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that ama-2K brought another challenge and it has Mansi peeps in stitches! In a video shared by popular online user @jah_vinny_23, learners are seen imitating their parents and elders as they showed up to school dressed in adult clothing.

The Twitter post shared recently, shows the youngsters rocking pinafores, dresses, old-man trousers, berets, and various other old-school fashion items as they exchange laughs, have a good time, and compare outfits.

The post was captioned: “One thing about ama2000 is when it’s a fun day at school, they all join and have fun.”

