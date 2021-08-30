Some of your favourite Hollywood actors are proof that starting young in the industry has huge advantages. Emma Kenney's net worth might make you want to pinch yourself for not taking your roles in elementary school drama more seriously. However, her responsible parents and dutiful managers have helped her navigate the limelight's attention and pressure.

Emma Kenney at the Gossip Girl New York Premiere at Spring Studios.

Source: Getty Images

Emma Kenney's net worth proves how lucrative it can be to pick a career in the movie industry. The actress started acting when she was just ten years old and has been consistent for 11 years. The early exposure to the industry's inner workings helped her grow from just another child actress to a celebrity actress.

Profile summary

Birth name: Emma Rose Kenney

Emma Rose Kenney Nickname : Emma Kenney

: Emma Kenney Date of birth : 14th of September, 1999

: 14th of September, 1999 Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Profession : Hollywood actress, Scriptwriter, movie producer and director, and voiceover actor

: Hollywood actress, Scriptwriter, movie producer and director, and voiceover actor Birthplace : Manhattan, New York, United States of America

: Manhattan, New York, United States of America Hometown : Scotch Plains, New Jersey, United States of America

: Scotch Plains, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Height : 170 centimetres (5 feet and 7 inches)

: 170 centimetres (5 feet and 7 inches) Weight : 55 kilograms

: 55 kilograms Body measurements: 32-25-34 (inches)

32-25-34 (inches) Waist size : 25 inches

: 25 inches Hips size: 34 inches

34 inches Shoe size: 7 (US)

7 (US) Dress size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Figure type: Hourglass

Hourglass Eye colour : Light Brown

: Light Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Parents : Kevin and Gillian Kenney

: Kevin and Gillian Kenney Siblings : None

: None Marital status : Single

: Single Boyfriend : Anami's Knight

: Anami's Knight Education : Oak Park High School, Park Middle school in Scotch Plains, New Jersey

: Oak Park High School, Park Middle school in Scotch Plains, New Jersey Net worth : Approximately $4 million

: Approximately $4 million Instagram: @emmakenney

Background information

Emma Kenney was born on the 14th of September, 1999, to Gillian and Kevin Kenney. So, how old is Emma Kenney? Emma Kenney's age is 21 years at the time of writing this. The talented actress was born in Manhattan, New York, but grew up in New Jersey, United States of America.

Actress Kenney attends ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 held at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Emma Kenney's parents are professionals in their respective fields. Her father writes sports for broadcasting channels while the mother defends criminals in the court of law. Nevertheless, Kenney attended Park Middle school in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Oak Park High School.

Career

Emma's acting path was evident since she was a little girl. She used to get several invites from the New York University to play child roles in student films. As a result, she had a keen interest in movies from childhood and wrote her scripts.

Emma Kenney made it to the New Jersey International Film Festival finals with her four-minute movie, The New Girl in Town. Her friends played the character in this short movie. Although she forgot about it, her mother thought it was super cool and sent it to the festival's board. She was nine years old at the time and eventually became the youngest director in the festival’s history.

Movies and shows

Emma's talents made way for her in the Hollywood industry, and she started getting roles on movies and television shows. Her first movie was Lyre Liar in 2008, while Green Apples (2009) was her debut appearance on a television series. Below is a list of some of Emma Kenney's movies and TV shows features:

Shameless

Epic

Boardwalk Empire

Roseanne

The Conners

Robert the Bruce

Kingdom Geek

My Love Affair with Marriage

Back to Layla

Day Camp

Bittersweet

Emma Kenney's Shameless character is Debbie Gallagher. She got the role in 2010 when she was ten years and became one of the most controversial and hated characters in the family comedy-drama series. The character lived in a dysfunctional family with absentee parents and older siblings who must learn the ways of the street to survive.

Does Emma Kenney have a baby?

No, the actress does not have a baby in real life. However, questions about Emma Kenney's baby are associated with the character she played in Shameless.

Fifteen years old Debbie Gallagher got involved in a romance that led to a pregnancy. She delivered the baby in the family's kitchen and named him Frank, after their deadbeat father.

Unfortunately, the series will end in 2021 as the final episodes have been shot. So, what is next for Emma Kenney? You can guess that she has a lot more going on for her in Hollywood than Shameless.

Partner

Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky were siblings in the Shameless series. The duo continues in that spirit of brother and sister in the real world, and they are happy to remain friends for a long time - it has been 11 years on a project together.

However, away from the camera, rumours have it that Emma's boyfriend and partner is Aramis Knight. Aramis has starred in movies like Into the Badlands, The Dark Knight Rises, and Ender's Game. The lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions.

ABC's "The Conners" stars Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy. Photo: Andrew Eccles

Source: Getty Images

Emma Kenney's Instagram is also home to some cute pictures of the duo. They celebrated 2020 Valentine's day in each other's company.

Height, weight, and appearance

The actress is quite tall with an hourglass shape. Emma Kenney's height is 5 feet and 7 inches. Recently some fans have asked if Emma Kenney's weight loss was intentional. However, the celebrity actor said she is not bothered by her weight. She currently weighs around 121 pounds (55 kg).

Net worth

Emma Kenney's net worth is quite impressive. She has an estimated $4 million fortune to her name. This is not surprising if you consider she has been acting professionally for over a decade.

Emma Kenney's net worth is the dream of a lot of people. The fact that she is just 21 years old makes it even more surreal, maybe enviable too. So, it is not surprising how she inspires other youngsters who long to start a career in the entertainment industry.

