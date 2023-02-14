A "mysterious" illness has claimed the life of a 21-month-old toddler and hospitalised his three siblings

The family fell ill after eating a meal in Jeppes Reef, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, 11 February

The police don't know the cause of death but will conduct a postmortem on the toddler and collect samples from the surviving children

MPUMALANGA - Police in Mpumalanga have opened an investigation into the death of a toddler and the hospitalisation of his three siblings.

A 21-month-old toddler's death is under investigation after the child fell ill mysteriously. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The toddler, who was just under two years old, succumbed to what has been described as a mysterious illness in Jeppes Reef, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, 11 February.

The baby and his three siblings, a four-year-old girl and two boys aged six and seven, were staying with their 23-year-old aunt when the incident occurred, TimesLIVE reported.

The family consumed a meal before falling terribly ill

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the baby showed symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pains before his passing.

The spokesperson said the symptoms presented themselves after the family had their usual meal.

According to SowetanLIVE, the rest of the family of five was admitted to Shongwe Hospital with the same symptoms.

The aunt was treated and discharged on Saturday while the surviving three children remained in hospital to receive medical attention.

Police still don't know what caused the toddler's death, but medical examiners will perform a postmortem and samples will be taken from the surviving siblings.

