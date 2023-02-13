The South African Police Services has arrested a North West man for being in possession of endangered animals

The man had two pangolins, two dead pythons and two dead monkeys on his property in the Tlakgameng village outside Vryburg

Pangolins are usually trafficked to parts of Asia where the meat is considered a delicacy and scales are believed to have medicinal properties

NORTH WEST - A man from a village outside Vryburg in the North West was arrested on Friday, 10 February, after being caught red-handed with two pangolins and a number of other dead animals.

The arrest came after a Crime Intelligence-driven operation gathered intel that the man had possession of endangered species in The Tlakgameng village.

A search of the man's property uncovered the discovery of two dead rock pythons and two dead monkeys in addition to the pangolins, News24 reported.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, pangolins are often illegally trafficked into China and Vietnam. The organisation said the endangered species meat is considered a delicacy, and their scale is believed to have medicinal purposes in Chinese medicine.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the man would appear in the Ganyesa Magistrates' Court on Monday, 13 February. The man is facing charges of contravening Section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management Bio-Diversity Act, IOL reported.

