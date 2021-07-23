Video: Group of Church Members Hold Prayer Session Outside Netcare Hospital

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of churchgoers decided to hold a prayer session at one of the Netcare hospitals in Gauteng

The group from Fearless Life Ministries defied the cold weather and held a prayer for the health workers, the sick and Covid-19 patients in Mulbarton

According to one of the people who attended the prayer, Evette Kruger, she said her father was diagnosed with the virus and had to pray for him

A group of community members braved the cold weather and recently held a prayer session for all the frontline workers especially the healthcare workers at the Netcare Mulbarton Hospital.

According to a report carried by the Alberton Record, members of Fearless Life Ministries initially gathered at the Cuddle Inn Nursery School in Mulbarton before heading to the hospital to pray for the staff, the sick and Covid-19 patients.

Despite large gatherings still not being allowed under Level 4 of lockdown regulations, it is reported that the group adhered to Covid-19 protocols by wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

In a video posted on YouTube, the brave and supportive group can be seen singing a number of hymns and praying for the staff and the patients.

A group of Church members in Mulbarton decided o hold a prayer outside a hospital. Image: @ComaroChronicle/Youtube

Fearless Life Ministries member Evette Kruger speaks about the prayer session

Kruger said her father was diagnosed with the raging pandemic and he was hospitalised at the Netcare facility. She told the publication:

“My dad got Covid and on Wednesday. The ambulance came to fetch him and took him to Netcare Mulbarton Hospital. In the last few days, I have just been praying and interceding for him. And because we couldn’t get through to him, we decided to organise a prayer meeting outside the hospital. We posted it on Facebook and people started reaching out saying ‘my son is in hospital, my daughter is in hospital’, so we invited everyone. It was a non-denominational prayer session.”

Muslims and Christians join arms in praying for health workers in Cape Town

eNCA also reported that a group of people also took part in an interfaith gathering to play for the frontline staffers in Cape Town earlier this year.

Pastor Gerhard de Vries Block of the Evangelical Lutheran Church was quoted by the television channel, saying it was important to hold such prayer sessions. He said:

"In normal circumstances, any leader in this community would go freely to the house of a sick or bereaved person. But due to lockdown, we are not allowed to do that anymore."

Man, 24, survives severe Covid-19 infection, his inspirational story goes viral

In a related story about Covid-19, Briefly News reported that an inspirational man and his prayer-warrior of a wife have gone viral on social media after overcoming the coronavirus together.

The 24-year-old man spent nearly seven weeks in intensive care fighting off a severe case of the disease.

Heading online, his wife @cllovez could not help thanking God for her husband's nearly impossible recovery.

