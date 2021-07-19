Man, 24, Survives Severe COVID-19 Infection, His Inspirational Story Goes Viral

A determined young man has overcome a severe case of the coronavirus following several weeks spent in intensive care

The inspirational young man received constant encouragement from his very supportive wife and local church members, which the couple have thanked for helping them through the difficult time

Mzansi social media users were definitely touched by the heartfelt story and headed to the comments section to wish the couple well

An inspirational man and his prayer-warrior of a wife have gone viral on social media after overcoming the coronavirus together. The 24-year-old man spent nearly seven weeks in intensive care fighting off a severe case of the disease.

Heading online, his wife @cllovez could not help thanking God for her husband's nearly impossible recovery.

"The last seven weeks of our lives have been an absolute whirlwind, but we are so grateful to have something that so many don’t get; a second chance. Soon we hope to share all the details of Daniel’s miraculous fight against Covid-19. But for now, we just want to testify about the goodness of God."

"From Daniel’s kidneys failing, to then his lungs, to needing advanced life support, God helped Daniel pull through the impossible. Daniel was sedated for over five weeks and today he is talking, sitting up, and on his way to rehabilitation. I asked the Lord for a miracle, and I have received just that. For all those that have believed and prayed alongside us, this miracle is for you too. May we never doubt the power of a mighty God and a church that dares to believe," she captioned the inspiring post.

The pair also shared a sweet TikTok video documenting the recovery:

Social media users were certainly in awe of the brave young couple and their faith that Daniel would beat the virus. Check out some of the encouraging comments below:

@mwash2045 said：

"Miracles,signs,and wonders, the blood still has power!! Gloraaaayyyy!! Blessings to you both."

@gloriacastillo2318 said：

"God is amazing! Your story will reach so many!"

@ayegiaa said：

"God bless you Daniel! I’m happy you made it through, God is good, all the time & all the time, God is good !!"

@samanthabanks48 said：

"Praise the Lord! Nothing is Impossible with God."

@marcmistretta1 said：

'That man said I have GOD behind me!!! he made all my dreams come true I ain't going anywhere !!! way to big man show the world what you are made of."

@tattooedtravelnurse said：

"YES DANIEL YES!!! You made this nurse cry happy tears and I don’t even know you, but I felt this because I’ve been working with CoVid too long!!!"

@michellemariecoobs said：

"Truly amazing. My momma is currently in ICU on the ventilator. Lungs & Kidneys not doing well either! Prayers."

@1ashleykay said：

"What an amazing glimpse at such a powerful story God has written for y’all! I can’t wait to listen and hear how truly amazing our God is!"

