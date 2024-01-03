A video depicting a man stealing a traffic light surfaced on social media, causing widespread concern

The footage details the audacious act of theft and it has quickly gained attention online

The incident raises questions about public safety and the brazenness of criminal activity in the community

A video showing a person trying to put the traffic light back on has citizens asking a ton of questions. Image: isusek

Source: UGC

A viral Twitter video showcases a man brazenly stealing a traffic light has gotten Mzansi shocked and it also appears that one guy is holding a firearm.

The one-minute clip captures the determined individual putting the traffic light back on, although his intentions with the sizable item remain unclear.

The video's widespread circulation prompts questions about the audacity of such acts and leaves viewers puzzled about the motive behind the unusual theft.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users are incredulous

@grace_takudzwa thinks:

"Next thing you're a traffic light technician, quick and fast."

@Am_Blujay says:

"Fast learner."

@NormaMansoor responded with:

"Absolutely love this. Time we start taking the law into our own hands, seeing that there is no law."

@UnathiAfrika shared:

"Yes, the economy is bad, but this vandalism of public infrastructure should be severely punished."

@063GAU tweeted:

"We want to see more of this in 2024, communities taking charge. Perpetrators being dealt with."

Traffic light theft and vandalism on the rise in Tshwane

According to the City Of Tshwane, there has been a notable surge in the vandalism of traffic lights and theft of their components. The city's roads and transport department issued a warning, highlighting that these incidents are severely disrupting traffic flow within the city.

The city has observed a heightened incidence of vandalism affecting traffic signals along provincial routes.

The city encourages residents to promptly report any suspicious activity near traffic lights to the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Durban resident tries to stop moving car by standing in its path

In other news, Briefly News reported that a 40-year-old man's car started rolling while he was standing in front of it, possibly due to handbrake failure.

A resident sought assistance for an injured person trapped between a silver Renault Scenic and a low-lying wall. An ambulance was called and he received on-site treatment but refused additional medical help.

Source: Briefly News