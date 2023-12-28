A 40-year-old man's car started rolling by standing in front of it, possibly due to a handbrake failure

A resident sought assistance for an injured person trapped between a silver Renault Scenic and a low-lying wall

He received on-site treatment but refused additional medical help

A man sustained injuries while attempting to halt his moving car by standing in its path. Image: Reaction Unit SA

According to paramedics, a Durban driver who tried to stop his rolling car by standing in front of it has sustained injuries.

Speaking to IOL, Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), reported that on Acacia Street in Trenance Park, Verulam, a 40-year-old man's car began rolling on Wednesday, likely due to handbrake failure. A resident reached out seeking help for the individual trapped between his silver Renault Scenic and a low-lying wall.

"Reaction officers and RUSA paramedics were promptly sent to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the man seated next to his vehicle."

Balram mentioned that it was determined that the injured man was standing beside his vehicle when it began to roll downhill.

"He positioned himself in front of the car, trying to bring it to a halt."

Balram noted that he suffered a cut on his left leg.

"He received initial treatment at the scene but opted not to pursue additional medical assistance."

Mzansi had mixed reactions to this daring move

Annie Lee Roskruge noted:

"Thank you to the neighbours and the driver is so lucky. We wish you a speedy recovery, could have been worse."

Scelo says:

"Did he think that he was Superman?"

Sherwin Naidoo mentioned:

"Shame, he loves his vehicle, just get well soon."

Allen KaVumezitha stated:

"After a few hours, the adrenalin will subside and he'll wish he had gone to hospital. Get well soon, Superman."

