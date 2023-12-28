The Ladysmith flash floods have changed the life of a KZN mother, resulting in the tragic loss of her daughter, while her son and husband are still unaccounted for

Mother Nature's unyielding force swept her prefabricated home into the Bullspruit River, submerging it in murky water

Extra teams have arrived in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, to assist in locating missing individuals

Search and rescue operations are underway in Ladysmith to find the missing. Image: IPSS

The Ladysmith flash floods have dramatically altered the life of a mother in KwaZulu-Natal. She has tragically lost her daughter, and her son and husband remain missing.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Rozel Malaton says that the relentless force of Mother Nature swept away her prefabricated home, pushing it into the Bullspruit River as waves of murky water engulfed them.

"We were carried down the river for about three kilometres, and I lost my grip on them. By 3:30am on Christmas morning, I managed to hold onto a tree and get out of the water. Unfortunately, my daughter did not survive."

She expressed that the devastating loss had left her feeling defeated.

"I just hope and pray that God will guide me – I genuinely don’t know what lies ahead."

This tragedy devasted many South Africans

Nikita Marlene Phillips says:

"Rest in peace, sweet little angel. My condolences to the family affected my this sad loss, and may they be found alive. In the name of Jesus."

Jenny Steyn Kock noted:

"So very sorry - praying that God will hold you tightly and we hope for a miracle."

Keeche Brooks mentioned:

"Rest in perfect peace, angel."

KZN floods: Additional teams join search efforts

Additional teams have reached Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal to aid in the search for missing individuals.

The Cooperative Governance MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, visited affected families on Wednesday and promised government assistance for those in need.

The floods on Christmas Eve have claimed the lives of 10 people thus far.

