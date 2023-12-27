A graduate shared a sad TikTok video presenting her degree to her late mother at the gravesite in KwaZulu-Natal

The touching footage garnered attention and thousands of views and likes within three days

The tribute resonated with people and is a reminder that departed loved ones can never be forgotten

A woman visited her late mother at the gravesite in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @sethulomyeni

Source: TikTok

A graduate from KwaZulu-Natal honoured her late mom by bagging a degree. She shared an emotional tribute with TikTok users.

The moving video captures the woman arriving at the site with her certificate in hand, brushing aside loose stones, and celebrating next to the grave. She even lay on the tomb covered with gravel and took a moment to process and reflect.

Video of woman at the gravesite trends

She wrote on the video that she went to show her mom her academic achievement and graduation photos.

The TikTok video posted by @sethulomyeni has struck a chord with viewers, amassing over 203,000 views and garnering 4,600 shares and likes. It proved that the memory of loved ones remains vivid and enduring, even after their departure.

Parents and children relationships

This heartfelt TikTok moment not only pays tribute to a late mother but also reminded people of the unbreakable bond between parents and their children.

Watch the video below:

South African man lowered into a grave

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that A South African man was jokingly lowered into a grave in a video shared on Twitter. The man can be heard reciting church hymns often sung at a funeral.

Another man, presumably recording the video, can be heard laughing in the background. The man in the video appears to have a great time descending to his fake burial.

Video of people grooving at a gravesite stuns SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that grooving beside a grave, is not the norm, even in Mzansi. Seeing people banging groove tunes and dancing next to a fresh grave was an eye-opener for many people.

While there are people who request an after-party for their burial instead of mourning, dancing at the actual gravesite is something else.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News