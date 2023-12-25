A caring dad held his baby girl during her ear-piercing and expressed a range of relatable emotions

The wholesome clip was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral amassing over a million views

TikTok users are flooding the comments section, praising the dad for being emotionally supportive during the painful process

One dad went through an emotional rollercoaster when his baby girl got her ears pierced.

He had his adorable baby in his arms as the piercer used a gun to adorn her with silver earrings. The bittersweet video was uploaded on TikTok five days ago by @missdee171.

Baby gets her ears pierced

The dad, unable to contain his feelings, shows a mix of emotions throughout the process, especially when the little one starts shedding tears.

The wholesome clip didn't just capture the ear-piercing moment but also the genuine and relatable reaction of the dad.

Netizens connect with dad's genuine reaction

The video became an instant hit on TikTok, racking up an impressive 1.3 million views as users connected with the father's heartfelt journey.

The clip serves as a reminder of the unique and sometimes challenging experiences that come with parenthood.

Watch the video below:

TikTok community applauds dad's tender moment

TikTok users flooded the comments section, applauding the dad's bravery and empathising with the ups and downs of his emotions during the ear-piercing adventure.

Read a few comments below:

@fancyface570 stated:

"Mina I'll never I'm scared. Daddy, you are brave."

@beautician_Felic_101 mentioned:

"Askies nana, she's so cute."

@masa wrote:

"Askies baby girl.♥️"

@jimro commented:

"But it hurts for now and tomorrow it will all be done and dusted."

Boy begs mom for ear piercings

In another article, Briefly News reported that one 12-year-old boy adamant about keeping up with the latest trends has his mother stressed.

The mom took to Twitter to post a video of her son begging, before going to demand, ear piercings and diamond earrings. In the clip, the boy explains that he has been asking for the piercings for two years.

