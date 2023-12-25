Wild egg prices and the cost of living made affordable plug videos a widely welcomed trend this year

One woman showed people how to get glowing skin for R100, and another dropped a tracksuit plug that had people shook

From places to take your kids for an entertaining bite to side hustles that will make you a baller, we’ve covered it all

It has been a wild year, with eggs costing more than the chickens themselves and the price of living skyrocketing. Thankfully, people on social media have made it bearable by dropping plugs, which has saved many people this year.

While social media produces some awesome dance trends and hilarious pranks, helpful plugs have been one thing in 2023 that people have really loved. Here are just five of the awesome plugs Briefly News shared with you this year:

‘Skeem Saam’ viewer plugs SA with cheap eggs sold at Charlie’s Spaza Shop

With the crazy price of eggs, a Skeem Saam viewer turned to humour in a crisis when the show got with the times and showed a shop selling eggs for a reasonable price. The woman took to social media to ask where the shop was, even though she knew it was fictional – desperate times call for desperate measures.

Flawless skin for less than R100

A young woman took to social media to share how she achieved beautiful, glowly skin on a budget. The skincare routine includes cleansing her face using glycerin pure soap and lukewarm water before rinsing off with cold water and following up with Bramley tissue oil.

“Konka” for kids Blueberry Square in Joburg

One woman showed her kids having the best time at a place she jokingly dubbed as Konka for little children. The video shows children packed at Blueberry Square and having fun with movie and TV characters like Bumblebee and Peppa Pig.

KZN Student plugs people with lucrative side hustle

A female student from KwaZulu-Natal shared that her side hustle is earning her a hefty R10 000 to R20 000 each month. She shared details in an informative TikTok video that had Mzansi people flocking to get their cut.

Woman shares stylish PEP tracksuit for only R160

A young Mzansi babe shared her PEP haul in a TikTok video, and it was a two-piece tracksuit set that cost only R160 that sent the video viral. Affordable fashion plugs are a godsend!

Johannesburg TikTok Video of PEP Home kitchenware plug warmly welcomed

Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg woman shared helpful kitchenware she got from PEP Home for under R70 each.

Netizens thanked her for her plug and asked for more tips, even sharing their experiences.

@dropdlive’s TikTok video was widely appreciated, receiving over half a million views online. In the video, she shared the various items she bought, each costing under R70. The first item she shared was a grater container with two graters. She then shared cutlery sets, a peeler, a cleaning kit, wooden utensils, tongs, a jar and a knife holder.

