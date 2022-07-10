Police minister Bheki Cele has come under fire after his 'shut up' outburst raised questions about how members of the executive address members of the public

Cele had told activist Ian Cameron that he must 'shut up and get out' after he questioned Cele over the police's failure to fight crime

Cameron called for Cele to step down following the mass shootings in Soweto and Pietermartizburg over the weekend

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Police minister Bheki Cele admitted on Friday that he could have handled his exchange with activist Ian Cameron better.

On Tuesday, Cele took offence to how Cameron spoke to him and shouted that he must 'shut up'. He was asked on Friday if it was acceptable for members of the executive to address members of the public in the way he did.

Bheki Cele admitted that he could have handled his exchange with Ian Cameron better. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Cameron, a director of community safety at Action Society, had asked Cele on Tuesday about the police's failure to fight crime.

Cele said that Cameron had failed to give him the same respect that was afforded to him. Cameron had not been invited to the event but was given the opportunity to speak according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tavern shooting reignites criticism

The South African reported that Cameron demanded that Cele step down following the mass shooting in Soweto.

Two separate shootings took place on the same evening, one in Soweto and one in Pietermaritzburg. The police are not certain if the two events are linked.

Mzansi peeps go in hard at Bheki Cele’s “shut up” tantrum remix by The Kiffness

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the police of South Africa Bheki Cele threw a little tantrum, which has now been doing its rounds on social media and caught the attention of The Kiffness. As the man does best, he turned it into a vibey track for the people of Mzansi to groove to.

Cele made it clear in his rant that being called a garden boy is an insult to him, and this set the people of Mzansi off as many of their male family members work in gardens.

The Kiffness took to his TikTok page to share the remix, highlighting the heaviest parts of Cele’s temper tantrum, claiming this is a prime example of what is wrong with our government.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News