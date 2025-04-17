Seven officials from the Mangaung prison have been suspended following the mysterious death of an inmate

This comes after a prisoner was beaten and pepper-sprayed during an unauthorised raid in his prison cell

In a media statement, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that the inmate’s death was unnatural

The Mangaung Correctional Centre, privately run by G4S, has once again attracted attention after seven of its officials were suspended. The suspension came after an inmate, who was serving a life sentence at the time, was beaten and pepper-sprayed during an unauthorised raid in his prison cell.

Seven Mangaung Correctional Centre officials were suspended after inmate Mpho Mkhumbeni's death. Image: Alaister Russell/Getty Images

What happened at the prison?

According to a media statement released by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in the Free State, G4S notified them of the death of an inmate on 12 March. The contractor stated that the inmate collapsed in his cell and was rushed to the hospital.

A full-scale investigation was launched by the department, and it was revealed that Mpho Mkhumbeni died in a prison hospital following an unauthorised raid of his cell in the prison where he was pepper-sprayed and beaten the night before.

The investigation

According to DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, the investigation revealed that a search was conducted on 11 March without the knowledge of the manager. The Dedicated Search Team (DST) officials accused four inmates, including Mkhumbeni, of stealing R800 from a backpack, which they forgot in the cell during the raid.

The DST officials then interrogated, allegedly assaulted, and tortured the four inmates over the missing money.

“A sanctioned post-mortem examination concluded that inmate Mkhumbeni’s death was unnatural, caused by complications from pepper spray exposure and blunt force trauma, resulting in a formal classification of the case as murder,” Nxumalo said.

The department also raised its concern regarding the fact that the contractor and its employees are trying to conceal the truth.

Netizens are not holding back

South Africans took to social media to express their views regarding the incident:

@Abednegomavunda said:

"Was Thabo Bester still inside?"

@TellTheTruth_SA asked:

"A convicted murderer was murdered?"

@parx84 said:

"Always something dubious emanating from that facility, just cancel the contract."

@RaeRalp said:

"If your investigative capabilities were like this one across all correctional centres including those privately run, life would be so much better."

@cebz_x said:

"It's time for the department to cut its ties with G4S."

@Born_of_Afrika said:

"Lamola lied about the termination of the G4S contract. Typical."

@PasekaTsoaela said:

"G4S contract was not terminated by Minister then because of Thabo Bester issues?"

@alexand92614461:

"South African prisons are #SAFER than South African streets."

The investigation revealed that a search was conducted on 11 March without the knowledge of the manager. Image: Foto24/Getty Images

POPCRU demands answers

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) in the Free State slammed G4S, saying that the contractor's conduct is unacceptable. The union demands a full investigation without the interference of G4S and said that this incident highlights the ongoing problems with private security companies managing correctional facilities.

The union called for the cancellation of the contract and for the safety of all correctional workers to be prioritised.

"We cannot allow a culture of secrecy and impunity to persist within our correctional system.

The continued outsourcing of prison management to private, profit-driven entities has repeatedly proven to be detrimental to both staff and inmate welfare.

We call on the Department of Correctional Services to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all correctional workers, end the victimisation of our members, and restore accountability and transparency within Mangaung Correctional Centre," the union said.

What you need to know about Mangaung prison

The Mangaung Correctional Centre is embroiled in another scandal following the infamous prison break of Thabo Bester. An investigative journalist has alleged that the Department of Correctional Services attempted to cover up the death of an inmate.

The NPA has revealed the amounts Thabo Bester allegedly offered in bribes to escape from prison. G4S guards were offered between R1 100 and R105 000, while CCTV operators were promised R2.5 million.

Katlego Bereng Mpholo’s family is taking legal action against G4S and the South African government. Mpholo’s body was discovered in Thabo Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre following Bester’s escape.

Burnt Body in Mangaung Prison Cell Identified

In other news, Briefly News reported that police have confirmed that the burnt body found in Thabo Bester’s prison cell last year was that of Katlego Bereng.

His father said Bereng had been missing for months before Bester’s escape and insists he wants the full truth, expressing doubt over the official version of events surrounding his son’s death.

