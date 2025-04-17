Orlando Pirates are reportedly set to sign rising South African star Yanga Madiba, with the youngster being offered a long-term professional contract

Madiba is being lined up by the Soweto giants as a long-term replacement for club captain Innocent Maela, who is expected to leave at the end of the season

The club is moving proactively to secure Madiba ahead of the summer transfer window and was included in their squad that faced Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup

Orlando Pirates are said to be ready to sign South African rising star Yanga Madiba as a replacement for Innocent Maela in the summer.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave the Sea Robbers at the end of the season, and the club is already planning ahead for his departure.

The 32-year-old has played fewer games for the Soweto giants this season, which is a sign that his time at the club is coming to an end.

Innocent Maela is expected to leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season with Yanga Madiba lined up as his replacement. Photo: @OrlandoPirates.

Pirates have been working earnestly in promoting top talents from their DStv Diski Challenge team.

The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota have shown that the club is on the right part with the DDC project.

Pirates secure long-term deal for SA promising talent

According to Soccer Laduma, Pirates have secured a long-term contract with exciting talent Madiba, who is seen as the next Maela.

The 23-year-old defender will sign a three-year professional contract with the Sea Robbers, which means he will remain at the club until June 2028.

Yanga Madiba is set to sign a long-term professional contract with Orlando Pirates. Photo: @orlandopirates.

An insider confirmed that the decision has already been made, and the contract will start in July 2025.

"They have already made that decision… It’s as good as done," a source confirmed.

"He is still young, and they want him to grow and gain experience while learning from the older players.”

It was also confirmed that the promising left-back is being groomed to take over from Maela with Paseka Mako also expected to stay.

The Soweto-based club are said to be looking at the possibility of signing other left backs in the summer despite Madiba's promotion.

"Yes, there are other left-backs the club is looking at to sign, but they need to have their own development players in the squad as well," the source added.

Madiba was loaned out to Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship to gain more first team experience, and made the bench in Pirates' win over Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals at Orlando Stadium over the weekend.

He also made the squad when Pirates faced Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership a few days ago.

