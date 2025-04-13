Pirates March Into Another Nedbank Cup Final After Defeating Marumo Gallants

Orlando Pirates are on course to make it three consecutive wins in the Nedbank Cup as they book a place in the final after defeating Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A first-half goal from Kabelo Dlamini gave the Soweto giants the deserved win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

The Buccaneers defeated Mamelodi Sundowns in last season final and they could be up against the Brazilians again this campaign in the final.

Pirates beat Gallants to secure a place in Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates started the match as the better side in the opening four minutes, as they enjoyed most of the ball possession.

The visitors got back in the game but failed to create clear-cut chances as the Pirates' defence cut out most of their play.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Sea Robbers got the deserved lead in the 22nd minute after a wonderful play between Mako, Deano van Rooyen, and Nkota, with Dlamini putting the ball in the net.

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News