Orlando Pirates are reportedly close to signing a player who is also targeted by Kaizer Chiefs, potentially as a replacement for Monnapule Saleng

Saleng has been sidelined from the first-team squad since December due to ongoing issues with the club and could be forced to leave the team in the summer

Pirates chose not to make any signings in January, opting instead to have Mohau Nkota step in for Saleng, but are now planning ahead for next season

Orlando Pirates are reportedly closing in on signing a Kaizer Chiefs target as a possible replacement for Monnapule Saleng who is currently having issues with the club.

The Sea Robbers are working on bolstering their squad in the summer even with Jose Riveiro leaving the club after three successful seasons with them.

Several forwards have been linked with the Buccaneers since Saleng was frozen out of the first-team squad in December, but the club decided not to bring in any new signings in the January transfer window as they stuck with Mohau Nkota filling the space the South African international left.

Orlando Pirates working on signing a possible replacement for Monnapule Saleng in the summer. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

There were talks about Oswin Appollis joining the Sea Robbers since the last transfer window but they reports about that have died down as the South African winger is also linked with the Bucs' city rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pirates close in on signing Kaizer Chiefs target

According to a report by Kick Off, Pirates are said to be closing in on the signing of Tshepang Moremi from Premier Soccer League rivals AmaZulu FC.

The South African international has been in good form this season for Usuthu, having a nine goal contributions and has been a menace to defenders in the Betway Premiership this campaign.

Tshepang Moremi linked with a move Orlando Pirates with Kaizer Chiefs also interested in signing him. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Pirates are reportedly negotiating with the Bafana Bafana forward over a possible move in the summer, but they face a strong competition from their city rivals Kaizer Chiefs who are also interested in signing the AmaZulu winger.

The player has also refused to sign a contract extension with the Durban-based club and could join any team on a free transfer at the end of his contract in June.

Orlando Pirates have reportedly signed Kabelo Kgositsile from Baroka FC, with the player said to have signed a five-year contract with the Sea Robbers.

Positions Pirates need to bolster in the summer

Orlando Pirates have one of the best squads in the Premier Soccer League alongside Mamelodi Sundowns, but they still need to add more quality players to their ranks in order to compete with other top clubs both in continental competitions and local tournaments.

Despite having one of the best squads in PSL, The Soweto giants still need a new left back, a centre-back, and another winger who can shuffle with Relebohile Mofokeng on the left wing.

The new coach who is expected to replace Jose Riveiro in the summer will be in charge of transfer, with some of the old players also expected to leave.

New twist to Saleng's situation at Pirates

Briefly News earlier reported on the new twist to Saleng's ongoing issues with Pirates after recently being spotted in training.

The Bucs are expected to address the situation as the South African international could still feature for the club before the end of this present campaign.

Source: Briefly News