Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs: Preview, H2H, Line-Ups, Time, Where to Watch

The 2024-25 Betway Premiership is here, with Kaizer Chiefs beginning their campaign against Marumo Gallants this weekend

The Glamour Boys are one of the the top teams in the South African top-flight league but their performance over the years have been below par

Briefly News outlines all you need to know about the match between the newly-promoted side and the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs will face newly promoted side Marumo Gallants in their first game this weekend in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership season.

The match will be Amakhosi's first official game since Nasreddine Nabi's arrival this summer from Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat.

The Tunisian tactician has overseen numerous friendly games for the Glamour Boys, but the real task begins this weekend in the South African top-flight league.

Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs will battle in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership this weekend at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs: All you need to know

Match Preview

Kaizer Chiefs will be gunning for their first official win under Nabi this weekend. They look to start the season strong after years of performing below their standards.

The Soweto giants took part in several pre-season friendly games, but the most important of them all was the one against Yanga SC in the Toyota Cup, but they were thrashed 4-0 by the Tanzanian champions.

After purchasing the top-flight status from Moroka Swallows, the Gallants are back to the PSL and would kick start their journey to remain in the league against the Glamour Boys.

They also took time out to play some pre-season friendly matches but got a taste of what to expect in the league when they were defeated 3-0 by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Team news and possible line-ups

Kaizer Chiefs will test some of their new signings in the match, with Gaston Sirino being the one to look out for. The Uruguayan star is experienced in the PSL after spending a handful of seasons with Sundowns and winning the league.

Last week, Nabi welcomed three players (Dillan Solomons, Tebogo Potsane, and Bongani Sam) back to training after they had been on the sidelines due to injury.

Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo, who recently got married, is expected to play some part in the game.

Marumo Gallants possible line-up: Mlambo, Matome Kgoetyane, Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali, Mbhazima Rikhotso, Kenneth Nthatheni, Edgar Manaka, Phathutshedzo Nange, Xola Mlambo, Frank Mhango, Cheick Bamba Soumaro, Daniel Msendami

Kaizer Chiefs possible line-up: Fiarce Ntwari, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Rushwin Dortley, Njabulo Blom, Yusuf Maart, Gaston Sirino, Mduduzi Shabalala, Ashley Du Preez, Ranga Chivaviro

Head-to-head

Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo have faced each other six times, with the Soweto-based team being victorious twice, Gallants winning once, and the other games ending in a draw.

In the 2022-23 PSL season, both teams played out a 1-1 draw both home and away.

Time and where to watch

The match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SABC and SuperSport.

Nabi wants Chiefs fans to be ‘realistic’

Briefly News previously reported that Nabi called for Kaizer Chiefs fans to be ‘realistic’ ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

The Tunisian mentor said his primary goal is to build a strong squad and that fans should not expect instant silverware from the club that finished tenth in the PSL in the last campaign.

Source: Briefly News