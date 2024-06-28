Global site navigation

Asian Teacher Dances With African Students in Video, Captures Netizens' Hearts
Asian Teacher Dances With African Students in Video, Captures Netizens' Hearts

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A clip of an educator dancing with her pupils melted many people's hearts on social media
  • The footage gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments
  • The trio entertained netizens as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

An Asian teacher in Africa has set the internet ablaze with her impressive dance moves that she displayed alongside her pupils.

A TikTok video shows an Asian teacher dancing with her African students.
An Asian teacher danced with her African pupils in a TikTok video. Image: @miyang_zhao
Asian teacher dances with her African students in heartwarming video

One educator who goes by the TikTok handle @miyang_zhao shared a clip on social media unveiling her killer dance moves, which she performed with her two learners.

In the video, the two African boys enter a classroom full of other students sitting at their desks, staring at the two gentlemen busting off their dance moves. The teacher joins them, and she, too, unleashes her impressive move.

Young man's impressive bucking dance challenge moves Go viral on TikTok

The clip warmed many people's hearts, as many were amazed to see how culture and race can come together through the power of music and dance to create something beautiful.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The online community gushes over the teacher-students dance video

People loved the wholesome clip as they flooded the comments section, complimenting the trio.

Mimi said:

"Nice to see that there are kids who still reverence teachers. Bless you, boo."

Siu Generis was in awe:

"I love the teacher's sense of humour."

Maxso1k gushed over the clip, saying:

"I love this class."

Wayua expressed:

"I really Miss this song on Kung-fu Panda."

PhysioStretchingRelax simply said:

"Wow."

Ray sizim shared:

"How I wish we had an Asian teacher."

"Great seeing relationships go this far": Internet gushes over couple's lobola celebrations

In another similar story, Briefly News reported that a teacher in Mzansi has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people in awe of his grand gestures to his learners.

This school professor became a hot topic on social media. The educator shared a video of how he welcomes his students into the classroom every morning. The footage shared by the teacher himself on the video platform shows him and one of his learners busting some impressive dance moves.

Johana Mukandila

