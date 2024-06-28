A clip of an educator dancing with her pupils melted many people's hearts on social media

The footage gained massive attraction online, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The trio entertained netizens as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

An Asian teacher in Africa has set the internet ablaze with her impressive dance moves that she displayed alongside her pupils.

An Asian teacher danced with her African pupils in a TikTok video. Image: @miyang_zhao

Source: TikTok

Asian teacher dances with her African students in heartwarming video

One educator who goes by the TikTok handle @miyang_zhao shared a clip on social media unveiling her killer dance moves, which she performed with her two learners.

In the video, the two African boys enter a classroom full of other students sitting at their desks, staring at the two gentlemen busting off their dance moves. The teacher joins them, and she, too, unleashes her impressive move.

The clip warmed many people's hearts, as many were amazed to see how culture and race can come together through the power of music and dance to create something beautiful.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

The online community gushes over the teacher-students dance video

People loved the wholesome clip as they flooded the comments section, complimenting the trio.

Mimi said:

"Nice to see that there are kids who still reverence teachers. Bless you, boo."

Siu Generis was in awe:

"I love the teacher's sense of humour."

Maxso1k gushed over the clip, saying:

"I love this class."

Wayua expressed:

"I really Miss this song on Kung-fu Panda."

PhysioStretchingRelax simply said:

"Wow."

Ray sizim shared:

"How I wish we had an Asian teacher."

