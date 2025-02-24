A young South African content creator and fashionista named Ziyanda told social media users about four quality stores she usually shopped at when looking for items on Shein

Each store she showed in her Instagram video offered a unique style, from elegant and chic to edgy and urban

After Ziyanda told people to follow each fashion store's page on the app, a few members of the online community thanked her for the plug and suggested other stores

A woman plugged online users with four quality stores on the app and showed the stylish items she bought. Images: @your.weirdo._.

While Shein attracts many people with its affordable deals, a South African woman gave local shoppers another great reason to love the store by plugging them with quality stores offering fashionable garments and accessories.

Mzansi woman plugs Shein lovers

A woman named Ziyanda shared on her Instagram account four stores found on Shein that she shops at and would have people filling their online shopping carts with fashion-forward clothing they would love.

The first store Ziyanda mentioned was Missguided, which she describes as offering elegant and stylish clothing.

The young woman then mentioned Musera, an online store offering edgy and "urban girly" looks as well as boasting popular trends. Next on the list was Shein Bae. Ziyanda stated that this online store is where you will find pretty dresses, "girly looks" and accessories, such as bags.

The woman showed what she bought from Missguided (left) and Shein Bae (right). Images: @your.weirdo._.

Lastly, Ziyanda shared the Romwe offered shoppers looks one would consider fairy-like, or cute. Not only did the store have garments on display but also accessories, some Ziyanda showed she purchased.

For every store, the fashion content creator told app users that they should follow the business' pages before scrolling down to start their shopping.

Take a look at the four quality stores found on Shein in the Instagram video here.

SA thankful for the Shein plug

A few local members of the online community headed to the comment section with gratitude after seeing the four shops available on the app, while others shared other quality stores they thought had the same vibe as the options the woman presented.

@thando.jpgg told the fashionista:

"I love your plugs so much."

@xolele.sishuba, who was already familiar with one of the stores mentioned in the video, added in the comment section:

"Love Romwe."

@sne.archives shared with the public:

"SOMWON has some cute items as well."

An excited @esexsabby stated:

"You already know the vibes."

@kim.shars_ informed the online community of fashion lovers:

"Aloruh has nice dresses, by the way!"

An intrigued @hlonela_pule wondered:

"Where can we get a plug for men's clothing?"

