“Two for One, I Really Love the Idea”: Woman Shows Taxi With Mini Supermarket Inside
- A content creator shared a video of a creative Nigerian taxi driver who transformed his vehicle into both a transport service and a mobile convenience store
- The footage shows snacks and various food items displayed throughout the taxi's interior, hanging from the ceiling and organized in compartments, each with price tags
- Social media users were impressed by the driver's entrepreneurial spirit amid rising global inflation, with many praising the innovative double hustle
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A woman captured an innovative taxi driver's creative solution to combat rising living costs by offering passengers more than just a ride.
Facebook content creator @lay.lah.5667, who is based in Lagos, Nigeria, shared a video showcasing a unique taxi experience that caught viewers' attention. The clip reveals how one resourceful driver has converted his taxi into a dual-purpose business—offering both transportation and a mini supermarket for commuters.
In the video, the creator films herself sitting in the taxi surrounded by a variety of snacks and food items strategically displayed throughout the vehicle. She captioned the clip:
"POV: You enter a public transport that has a mini supermarket inside."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Products hang from the ceiling and fill compartments behind the driver's seat, each with clear price tags for interested passengers.
"I really love the idea, but I just hope some passengers will not steal from him," the creator commented, expressing both admiration for the concept and concern for the driver's stock.
Watch the Facebook reel below.
Double hustles in demand
This creative business approach comes as global inflation continues to impact everyday costs. According to recent economic data, the global inflation rate reached 5.76 percent in 2024—the highest annual increase since 1996. With rising fuel prices and increased living expenses, many workers like this taxi driver are finding other ways to generate additional income streams.
Clever hustle impresses viewers
The entrepreneurial taxi-supermarket combo received positive reactions, with most commenters appreciating the driver's resourcefulness:
@Precious Karl described it as:
"A typical example of double your hustle😂😂"
@Habibah Ishaq noted the convenience:
"You go, just use your change, collect a biscuit."
@Adekanmbi nimota omotoyosi speculated:
"I am very sure his wife sells provisions at home. She kukuma open another branch inside her husband car 😂"
@Normz Tfk agreed with a similar theory:
"If we had to find out, the driver's wife will be the owner of the minimart 😂"
@Prince Akorede raised practical concerns:
"I really don't think this is a safe practice. The driver requires full concentration on the road and those items might block his visibility and distract him. Apart from the safety concerns, it's a fascinating idea 😀."
More taxi stories in the news
- Briefly News reported on South Africans trolling the new 2025 Isuzu Quantum designs in a viral Facebook post that generated over 350 reshares, with many hilariously claiming the vehicle that resembled a factory reject of typical minibus taxis would be more suitable for Nigeria than South Africa.
- A Johannesburg woman's TikTok video went viral showing passengers forced to hold onto a broken taxi door that had been removed and placed inside the vehicle during their journey.
- A content creator showed off the perks of having a grandmother who owns a taxi business in a trending TikTok video, revealing how she enjoys the luxury of stretching out in an empty taxi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za