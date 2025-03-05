A content creator shared a video of a creative Nigerian taxi driver who transformed his vehicle into both a transport service and a mobile convenience store

The footage shows snacks and various food items displayed throughout the taxi's interior, hanging from the ceiling and organized in compartments, each with price tags

Social media users were impressed by the driver's entrepreneurial spirit amid rising global inflation, with many praising the innovative double hustle

One woman shared a clip showing a taxi driver's innovative solution to earn an extra income while working one job.

A woman captured an innovative taxi driver's creative solution to combat rising living costs by offering passengers more than just a ride.

Facebook content creator @lay.lah.5667, who is based in Lagos, Nigeria, shared a video showcasing a unique taxi experience that caught viewers' attention. The clip reveals how one resourceful driver has converted his taxi into a dual-purpose business—offering both transportation and a mini supermarket for commuters.

In the video, the creator films herself sitting in the taxi surrounded by a variety of snacks and food items strategically displayed throughout the vehicle. She captioned the clip:

"POV: You enter a public transport that has a mini supermarket inside."

Products hang from the ceiling and fill compartments behind the driver's seat, each with clear price tags for interested passengers.

"I really love the idea, but I just hope some passengers will not steal from him," the creator commented, expressing both admiration for the concept and concern for the driver's stock.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Double hustles in demand

This creative business approach comes as global inflation continues to impact everyday costs. According to recent economic data, the global inflation rate reached 5.76 percent in 2024—the highest annual increase since 1996. With rising fuel prices and increased living expenses, many workers like this taxi driver are finding other ways to generate additional income streams.

A woman shared a clip showing how a taxi driver in Lagos decided to kill two birds with one stone, starting a mini store in his taxi.

Clever hustle impresses viewers

The entrepreneurial taxi-supermarket combo received positive reactions, with most commenters appreciating the driver's resourcefulness:

@Precious Karl described it as:

"A typical example of double your hustle😂😂"

@Habibah Ishaq noted the convenience:

"You go, just use your change, collect a biscuit."

@Adekanmbi nimota omotoyosi speculated:

"I am very sure his wife sells provisions at home. She kukuma open another branch inside her husband car 😂"

@Normz Tfk agreed with a similar theory:

"If we had to find out, the driver's wife will be the owner of the minimart 😂"

@Prince Akorede raised practical concerns:

"I really don't think this is a safe practice. The driver requires full concentration on the road and those items might block his visibility and distract him. Apart from the safety concerns, it's a fascinating idea 😀."

