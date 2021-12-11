Snake catcher Nick Evans caught five deadly black mambas in one day with some of the captures being very tricky

Capturing a snake, like a black mamba, can be very dangerous and Nick risks life and limb by doing so

He shared his exploits on social media and posted images of all the snakes he caught that day

Durban based snake catcher, Nick Evans has had a busy day last week in which he broke his personal best for catching snakes in a single day.

He bagged five black mambas in one day. The first one was stuck under a wendy house and was difficult to get out, bearing in mind this is a deadly reptile and the smallest mistake could be fatal.

Nick Evans broke his personal best record when he caught five snakes in one day. Photo credit: Nick Evans

The second snake catching request came while he was busy trying to wrestle the mamba out from under the wendy house. Fortunately, it was literally across the road.

This snake was in a bathroom, when he opened the bathroom door he was immediately confronted by the snake. He was quite shocked that there were two snakes so close together.

However, his day was about to get a lot busier. The third black mamba was in a tree and was very difficult and dangerous to get to. The snake was wrapped around branches and with great difficulty and some choice words, he was able to secure the snake.

Nick had been up since four in the morning and had not been able to eat a thing. He stopped for a bite to eat and his lunch was interrupted by a call about a Mozambique Spitting Cobra which turned out to be a false alarm.

The fourth snake was trapped in a disconnected fridge, his one was easy, the snake was lethargic after just eating a rat. It was quite a small one.

He thought his day was over but later he was called out to a property he'd been to many times. There were two mambas in the area he was after. He found one, it was shedding and couldn't see properly but it was also slippery which makes it more dangerous.

What a crazy day for Nick Evans.

