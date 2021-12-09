South African animal lovers are once again feeling impressed with snake catcher Nick Evans’ latest mission in Durban

Evans says he received a call to save a snake that was hiding in a waterfall in Chatsworth and says it was a difficult task but he succeeded

Facebook users headed to his page and shared their reactions after reading his long story on the popular social media platform

Nick Evans is a veteran snake catcher and this time he headed out to an informal settlement in Chatsworth around Durban. He says he was in the company of his friend, Duncan Slabbert to rescue a black mamba.

Looking at the images on his Facebook, one can attest that it’s one of the biggest serpents he has ever picked and says he also visited the same location back in January.

Evans explains they couldn’t find anything at first but they kept digging as the smell from the river made it a mission for them to focus. As he engaged the members of the community, they said the snake was there and it was feasting on rats who survived from the thrash.

Snake catcher Nick Evans is receiving all the praise after saving a black mamba. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

One of the locals attested they used to throw stones at the serpent but stopped in case he angered the crawling creature. He said it was a daunting task but he managed to catch the snake as it was basking in the sun and Mzansi social media users are impressed with his work. He wrote on Facebook:

“It was a worrying situation. Today, the mamba was out basking. I had a few commitments before I could go but soon made it there. I was hoping it was in a similar situation, but it wasn't. In fact, it was in the last place I wanted it to be along the river! I was hoping to stay well away from there! The news got worse for me. The only, or should I say, the best way, to approach it, would be from below. That meant climbing a waterfall! I like visiting and climbing around waterfalls, looking for frogs. Not when they're in this condition though."

The post reads:

Hermi Avenant said:

“Nick you could turn to writing if the snake business doesn’t work out! I always feel I’m there with you. Thank goodness for a good outcome. Fantastic work as always!”

Annalien Van Staden said:

“You are just too brave for my liking Nick Evans, but well done.”

Heather Cairns said:

“Great work! What a tragic scenario though - for ALL of God's creation - but not the well-fed mamba!!”

Ayesha said:

“This sounded so dangerous. Had goosebumps reading it. But so glad it was caught and everyone is now safe. Yoh it's long.”

