Nick Evans, a Durban-based snake rescuer, shared a five-minute video of him moving through chopped wood to find a black mamba

His video had peeps at the edges of their seats as they watched in awe of his amazing rescue capabilities

South Africans took to his comments section to share all kinds of responses regarding the anxiety they faced while watching the clip

Snake rescuer Nick Evans rummaged through a pile of wood in order to rescue a black mamba. The Durban-based environmental conservationist's choice of footwear was once again a topic of discussion for many.

Evans explained that the mamba 'had a bad day'. At first, it was followed by a cat, then its home was destroyed and finally, he captured it. He also revealed that the large mamba was gravid (carrying eggs).

Evans, clad in flip-flops and shorts saved the day once again. He thanked the homeowners for calling him to save the serpent.

Nick Evans captured this black mamba while wearing flip flops. Image: Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer

Source: Facebook

Check out the rescue clip below:

Read some of the comments below:

Charmaine Hogan Archak said:

"My anxiety was high watching that one - I kept thinking you should have gloves on."

June Welch shared:

"Wow, the snake was playing hide and go seek. Well done Nick. keep up the amazing work."

Bruce Hamilton Peters commented:

"Yoh! Most stressful capture I've seen by you. That snake could have come out anywhere."

Linda Hammond wrote:

"Once again a great save Nick, I was worried about your toes and fingers but know you always know what you are doing, keep safe. I always look forward for the next video and always have to share with my brothers overseas who think you are awesome with snakes."

Thelma Mac Dougall added:

"You are so cool doing such a dangerous job... And the flip flops."

Source: Briefly.co.za