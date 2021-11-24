South African snake catcher Nick Evans is an internet hit for his love of snakes as he just rescued a black mamba

The Durban-based man says he received a call to save a snake from a house owner in Durban in Queensburgh

The brave guy says he once caught a serpent at the same house a few years ago and he’s being praised for his service

He is based in Durban and he’s one of the most experienced snake catchers in South Africa, Nick Evans, just rescued a mamba. The veteran rescuer says he received a call from the Queensburgh area along Northcliff Road.

Evans says the call was one of the most amazing he has ever gone on. The home owner had thought the snake was a cobra but it was a black mamba, just as dangerous.

As always, the experienced man took to his Facebook page to share the news with his followers and Briefly News is naturally attracted to such an interesting account.

Famed snake catcher Nick Evans is receiving messages of support. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Nick Evans saves a Black Mamba in Durban

Looking at the social media post, Evans explains he quickly noticed the picture that indeed, the serpent was a mamba. He wrote on Facebook:

“The caller said that there was a snake on her driveway, she thought maybe it was a cobra. I had captured a cobra in their garage on Christmas day a few years back. I was five minutes away, fortunately. I received a photo as I arrived, and quickly looked.

"It was a black mamba. Another one! I didn’t like my chances of catching it. It was on the driveway, but right near some bush. If it went in there, it would be tough.”

The post reads:

Val Tweedie said:

“These multiple rescues are so exciting. Great job Nick.”

Thato Makatile said:

“It's good to read how much you love your job Nick. The tone is all over your stories. It's fun to read. You're gifted in making us part of the adventure. It feels like I'm there every time. Well done!!”

Sthembile Khanyile said:

“You are such a blessing you always turn-up at the right time. We are really grateful for your assistance. My husband still can’t believe you caught two Mambas at once.”

June Welch said:

“Wow. Well done Nick. what a lot of work you have done. Please stay safe.”

Raksha Naidoo said:

“That was amazing. To think the lady thought it was just skin which turned out to be a big mamba.”

