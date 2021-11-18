South Africans are once again condemning a crime caught on video, this time of a thug seen running away with a shop owner’s cellphone

The thug pretended to buy something from the grocery store and as he paid for it at the till, he spotted a cellphone and quickly snatched it

Mzansi social media users are in shock as they consider the speed at which he ran out of the store and disappeared

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A shop owner was robbed in Brakpan and the ugly incident was caught on camera. In the viral video footage, a shop owner is seen helping his customers as they buy a few items.

In the clip, there are three guys in the shop and the one wearing a red shirt and white hat is standing in front of the owner, who is serving him.

However, when he is done with the transaction, he snatches a phone belonging to the shop owner and runs away in seconds. The owner also tried to chase him but it seems he failed to recover the stolen phone.

South Africans are not happy with the thuggery in broad daylight that is becoming a common sight in Mzansi. Briefly News looked at the reactions from Yusuf Abramjee’s post. He wrote:

“Phone stolen in seconds: Brakpan. #CrimeWatch”

Mzansi is not happy with a crime in the country. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Jroxderealest said:

“That's like lightning speed.”

@Real_Phoka said:

“Man even had time to take off his hat before turning on the turbos to run off. SA is crime is on steroids.”

@Africaweareone said:

“Crime becoming the order of the day. I stay in Brakpan, the place is slowly becoming something else. l blame it on drugs though.”

@Umbhaliwodumo said:

“I didn’t mean to laugh but this is funny, the guy in yellow decided to leave his shop unattended too as he runs to try to catch up the snatcher. Hawu kunzima madoda.”

@Eien231 said:

“Paid like a normal customer. These guys using psychology to their advantage.”

Phoenix jewellery heist: 2 stores hit in same mall on the same day, shoppers loot remaining jewellery

In another robbery piece, Briefly News published that two jewellery stores were targeted by at least eight robbers at Phoenix Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon, 15 November.

Shoppers alerted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Phoenix Operations Centre about multiple gunshots that were fired by the suspects during the heist.

A store clerk was assaulted by the robbers and sustained a few injuries.

Prelam Barlam, RUSA spokesperson, says Reaction Officers were then sent to the mall and they were told that the gang of thugs had already left the mall.

Source: Briefly.co.za