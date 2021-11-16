Eight people reportedly robbed two jewellery shops on Monday afternoon, 15 November in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - Two jewellery stores were targeted by at least eight suspects at Phoenix Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon, 15 November.

Shoppers alerted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Phoenix Operations Centre about multiple gunshots that were fired by the suspects during the heist. A store clerk was assaulted by the robbers and sustained a few injuries.

A jewellery store employee was assaulted by a group of robbers on Monday at Phoenix Plaza. Images: RUSA/supplied

Source: Facebook

Prelam Barlam, RUSA spokesperson, says Reaction Officers were then sent to the mall and they were told that the crew of robbers and already left the mall.

The robbers are said to have fled in a white VW Polo and an A Class Mercedes-Benz. The cars were fitted NUR numberplates, according to IOL. The thugs stole jewellery from Mayuri's Jewellers and Sterns.

Shoppers looted jewellery stores after they were robbed

Jay Naicker, KZN South African Police Service spokesperson, says bystanders looted the remaining jewellery from the stores after the robbers left.

He adds that the shoppers also threatened the employees while helping themselves to goods. Naicker says the police condemn the action taken by the shoppers, according to a report by East Coast Radio.

Looters will be charged with robbery.

Police clash with robbers

Gunfire was exchanged between the robbers and the police as they made their getaway from the mall. The shooting took place along Phoenix Highway, according to Naicker.

Naicker says the robbers were heavily armed and damaged a few police vehicles before making their escape with the stolen jewellery. No cops were injured during the shootout and a team has been put together to find the robbers.

South Africans react to the robbery

Many people headed to social media to weigh in on the jewellery heist. Briefly News put together a few of their comments below:

Matthew Du Toit said:

"I don't understand how come SAPS is so lazy... RUSA always be there at every crime scene...... Not SAPS.... Plus Phoenix SAPS is just a mere a minute away. It's a block away up there."

Tony Badal said:

"How come Saps doesn't have an air team as well to catch suspects. Doesn't make sense. They need to go to RUSA for training."

Nilesh Parbhoo said:

"Once again where are the securities when you need them? But the stores pay so much towards the security companies for their safety. This is like becoming a norm in this country where we are no longer safe at malls. These criminals are heartless and got no remorse for a human being"

Natasha Nats said:

"This seems to be a planned and co-coordinated Operation as the same thing happens in Gateway, how come they never got caught. So the store's and occupants should be investigated. Someone is giving out vital information."

Pravesh Maharaj said:

Shopping at the Phoenix Plaza is now becoming a RISK. What has the Plaza Management done since the last Jewellery Store was robbed? Did they beef up Security NO, NOTHING? Due to the above this time two stores were hit, with shots being fired. What's next? Waiting for people to die. The Management needs to catch a WAKE UP NOW."

SAPS on the hunt for Menlyn Mall jewellery heist robbers, 2 men and 1 woman wanted

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are left completely shocked following a robbery at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon, 24 October.

Reports state that the robbers targeted a jewellery store and two people were injured during a shootout at the mall.

According to TimesLIVE, a security guard was shot by the robbers and a civilian was also caught in the crossfire. Both victims were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Source: Briefly.co.za