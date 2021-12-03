“OMG”: Nick Evans Wows Mzansi Once Again, Rescues Green Mamba Hiding in Hole

Veteran snake catcher Nick Evans has wowed his social media followers after rescuing a serpent that was hiding in a hole

The snake rescuer was invited by a family in Shallcross to save a beautiful mamba and he explains he had to be extremely careful with this operation

Based in Durban, he says he was enjoying an early morning after getting up but had to heed the call to save the green creature

Famed South African snake catcher Nick Evans is once again making headlines after rescuing a green mamba. The experienced animal lover says he gets green mamba calls from the area almost every day.

The KwaZulu-Natal based guy says he was busy with some educational work and received a call from a family in Shallcross. Evans says he knew when he heard the street name that he was set to face a mamba.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Evans continues to clarify that the serpent hid in a wall and he had to break it to pull the snake from hiding. South African social media users are inspired by this man’s bravery and they headed online to praise him. He wrote on his official page:

“When I arrived, I shone my torch in the hole in the wall. I could see the skin was stretched, I could see skin between the scales. It was either gravid or had eaten something, I couldn't see which part of the body I was looking at.

"The only thing to do was to break a hole, extremely carefully. I of course I didn't want to harm her at all. I was handed a hammer and started hitting gently. After I made two holes, I was able to get a good bearing of the space it was in. I widened the one hole and managed to start pulling it out.”

Snake catcher Nick Evans is praised for his service to the community in Durban. Image: @NickEvans/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Chandarnee Rooplal said:

“So sorry to hear you are under such pressure that your beauty sleep is interrupted but I love your dedication to our so badly misunderstood crawling creatures."

Carolina Van Heerden said:

“For sure one beautiful snake. I love the colour, nice job Nick keep safe and God bless.”

Thiloshni Naidoo said:

“OMG...my son wants to be a snake catcher.”

Desiree Jimenez said:

“Beautiful snake! The colour is gorgeous. I've dreamt of this kind of snake before. Not sure why, but in my dreams, it looks exactly like that one!”

Source: Briefly.co.za