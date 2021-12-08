No, South Africans, a 6m Long Black Mamba Was Not Found in Nelspruit

A fake image of a rather long snake has been circulating on social media with claims that it is a six-metre long black mamba

The claims are quite far-fetched as the longest venomous snake in recorded history was a 5.71m long king cobra

Tons of Saffa tweeps seemed to savagely call out the poster of the 'black mamba' in the viral snap

An image of an extremely long snake on the side of a road has gone viral - again. According to the moderator of Snakes of Southern Africa, Peter Gillatt, this serpent is not real and comes from a driver awareness campaign in Australia from over a decade ago.

Nevertheless, peeps seem to enjoy causing hype online and so the image has been reshared. Twitter user @JuniorMkhonto claimed that it was a six-and-a-half metre-long black mamba found in Karino, Nelspruit.

This claim is extremely far-fetched as, according to Guinness World Records, the longest species of venomous snakes are the King Cobras and they grow between three and four metres long. The longest venomous snake on record was 5.71m long.

This image of a snake has gone viral on social media with tons of fake claims. Image: @JuniorMkhonto

Source: Twitter

Check out Peter Gillatt's post about the fake image here. Africa Check reported last year that the snake is a sculpture found on 189 Uralba Road in New South Wales, Australia.

Take a look at the viral Twitter post about the snake being from Mzansi below:

Below are some of the responses the pic received:

@MRSEROUS shared:

"Kante every year this snake is spotted at the same place."

@TalizmanZA said:

"This snake is back again after more than 10 years."

@MhlengiMkhize5 tweeted:

"That's not 6m. No ways!!!"

@Xola_Skweit responded with:

"You just lied without being provoked maar yini."

@MxolisiDHL_SA tweeted:

"Ai wena go do your research."

@Duvi0010 added:

"Wtf, Cyril needs to mobilise the army here."

