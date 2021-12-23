A Nigerian man identified as Mohammed is set to become the latest husband in town with his marriage to two lookalike ladies

An emerging photo of their wedding invite showed it is a five-day event that will be wrapped up with Islamic teaching on the rights of husbands on their wives and vice versa

The remarkable striking resemblance between the two brides to be has generated reactions on social media

A Nigerian man is set to walk down the aisle with two beautiful ladies in what is a polygamous union.

The trio's wedding ceremony which will be done in a 5-day event started on Wednesday, 22 December with a ladies luncheon and is scheduled to end with Islamic teaching on Sunday, 26 December.

A lady, Hussaina Sufyan Ahmed shared on Facebook a photo of the couple along with their wedding invitation card with the caption:

"CAPACITY."

Social media users noted some striking coincidence between the beautiful brides to be. Apart from the fact that they appeared to have the same surname, the ladies also looked identical.

Briefly News couldn't confirm if the ladies are siblings as of the time of making this report.

Internet users express surprise at the intended union

Hamza Abdullahi Galadima Fuka said:

"I pray is not for show up..if it is really the capacity...Allah ya sanyaa albarka..."

Mansur Adeola stated:

"They're twins, is it right for a man to marry two sisters?"

Musa Bin Ibrahim Newland wrote:

"What ummu Ahmad always tells me to do; marrying two wives at a time.

"Sannu OGA."

Usumanu Kakanda opined:

"We dey pray for one this guy they take two at a time."

