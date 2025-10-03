A woman shares her journey as a South African student in China, offering an authentic look into the ups and downs of studying abroad in Suzhou and capturing the independence that comes with life in a foreign country

Living in Suzhou offers Faith a level of convenience and safety. She enjoys the luxury of her own apartment and a lifestyle where food is easy to find

While navigating the challenges of studying abroad, Faith stays connected to her roots through social media, despite missing holidays with loved ones

A South African student studying in China is showing her journey on social media, offering a personal look at her life in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

Faith shows how she starts her day and cleans her apartment. Image: @faithzoe /TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her post on 25 August 2025, Faith shows her followers her one-bedroom apartment, a contrast to what many students back home might expect. Unlike in SA, most students were in living situations that often meant sharing cramped spaces.

Faith enjoys the luxury of her own apartment. It has cramped spaces with a small kitchen, a bathroom with a toilet and a washing machine, which makes managing her day-to-day life that much easier.

Perks of living abroad

But it's not just about the comforts of her apartment. The lifestyle in Suzhou is a far cry from what most students might experience back home. Faith raves about the convenience of living in a city where prepared food is easily accessible, so she rarely cooks for herself. The safety of her neighbourhood allows her to walk home at night without a second thought.

For many students, this may seem like a dream come true. The convenience, safety and independence Faith enjoys can be a huge contrast to the challenges of a student life back home. Yet, these comforts come with a price. Being so far from home, Faith sacrifices holidays and family gatherings she would normally enjoy.

A woman shows how she starts her day as a South African in China. Image: @faithzoe /TikTok

Source: TikTok

What you miss

Despite this, @faithzoe stays connected with her roots by keeping in touch via social media. Faith's story is more than just about adjusting to life in China; it's about finding the balance between the comforts of new life and the sacrifices that come with being far from home. Through her posts, she proves that with a little humour, a lot of heart and a strong sense of independence, you can thrive anywhere.

ashantenonyana wrote:

"You not lazy too go down ne 😭😭😭❤️"

@L🎀 said:

"I heard things are more affordable than S.A."

Naledi asked:

"Did you say frog tastes like chicken? 😭😭😳"

P🎀🇰🇷 stated:

"I need Chinese friends to plug me 😭😭I wanna learn the accent."

Khumo Monnaemang asked:

"How did you apply?"

Potlako commented:

I love my room like that with no decorations inside😭just plain ❤

Ameerah 💌UGC wrote:

"Wet clothing doesn’t drip or you spin dry, that's such a space saver though 🥰👌"

NTSHUXEKO 🤍🥀 said:

"I'm gonna join you soon, and please be my roomie😭🥺❤️"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News