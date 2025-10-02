A woman discovered her granny’s hidden stash of money, sparking conversations about old family habits

The moment reminded people of how grandparents often avoided banks, storing cash in unexpected places

The video went viral as South Africans shared nostalgic and heartfelt memories of their own families

South Africans smiled and reminisced after a woman revealed her granny’s secret stash of money. The light-hearted moment sparked memories of old-school saving habits. Many shared how their own grandparents had similar hidden treasures.

A woman discovered her granny’s hidden stash of money tucked away safely at home. Image: @shee_alice

On 28 September 2025, TikTok creator @shee_alice posted a video that immediately resonated with South Africans. In the clip, she revealed her grandmother’s hidden stash of money tucked away in a purse. The discovery struck a chord with viewers who recognised the practice of older generations avoiding banks and keeping cash close by.

The video sparked conversations about family traditions and how many grandparents store money in unusual places. From mattresses to purses, these methods were once common before banking was easily accessible. For many, the clip brought back memories of similar discoveries and the habits that shaped household finances in earlier times.

Old habits created nostalgic conversations

The video spread quickly as viewers related to the moment, leading to thousands of comments and shares. It reminded many of their own grandparents’ habits and how such finds often came as a surprise. The engagement reflected how strongly people connect to family traditions, especially when they spark memories of home life.

Responses were warm and nostalgic, with many South Africans sharing their appreciation for the clip. Some felt it was a reminder of how older generations valued security and control, while others simply enjoyed the sense of humour behind finding money tucked away.

A viral TikTok captured the moment a granny’s hidden cash was revealed. Image: @shee_alice

Mzansi reacted to the video

TheGr8 said:

"Oh, it’s money... I thought she was a chemical engineer. 😂😂😂"

Palesa M wrote:

"I was cleaning her bedroom a year after she passed on, and I found money she had once complained about losing. 🥺🥺 Agh man, did I not cry."

Mum G wrote:

"And trust me, she knows the exact amount she has. 👌"

Grace Wambui physiotherapist, said:

"Our grandma was once admitted to the hospital, so we decided to do a general cleaning of her house. Tell me why we found 1.8m in her home, some hidden in the walls with plaster. 🤣🤣 At 92 years old, she later told us the exact amount she had hidden."

Vee Vivian wrote:

"After my grandmother died, I was asked to go to the mortuary to collect her personal belongings. On her body, she had small bags and even a belt with hidden compartments full of money. I miss her so much. ❤"

Harriet Jared said:

"When one of my grandmas died, we found 350k under her mattress and pillow. The same woman who used to tell us she had no money! We used to eat vegetables without oil at her house. 😂"

Nandi said:

"I remember when we were preparing for her funeral, and I was cleaning her cupboard. That day, I wanted airtime; did I not find airtime while cleaning? 💕 Agh may her soul continue resting."

Online Friend commented:

"Huskii shosho yangu ikifika end month anaaanza kutetemeka ati akona malaria kumbe ananitaka mshahara kutoka kwa watoto wake. So today there was a meeting, Shosho decided to say, ‘I gave birth to you, so give me a salary. You know I don’t work; where do you expect me to get money from?’ 😩😂"

Check out the TikTok video below:

