Youngster Turns Granny into Connie Chiume Twin, SA Shares Opposing Reactions

A young South African makeup artist gave her grandmother a makeover using affordable makeup

The creative woman recorded the glow-up process and amazed many people with the end result

Social media users shared their thoughts on the granny’s new look in a thread of opposing comments

A young South African makeup artist, Zainap Labulabu, gave her grandmother a makeover using affordable Maybelline products. Labulabu swiftly took off her client’s tangled wig and started with the makeup look.

She replaced the hair with a bob and wiped the granny’s face with a wipe. To moisturise, Labulabu used a Nivea face cream and powdered the client’s eyebrows before she traced them using an angled brush.

The makeup artist perfected the eyes using concealer, eyeliner, and artificial lashes. To block access oil from ruining the makeup, Labulabu used a mattifying primer.

Granny gets makeover using Maybelline products

The makeup artist used a fluffy brush to apply foundation that perfectly matched the granny’s dark skin. A different and much brighter concealer was applied under the client’s eyes to cover up dark circles.

To keep everything in place, the makeup artist used mattifying powder. Labulabu added life to her granny’s face by applying pink blush on her cheeks.

To ensure that the makeup doesn’t get cakey or moved around by oily skin, they applied setting spray. Finishing touches include lipstick and eyeshadow.

People online had opposing views after the video reached over two million views. Some were happy with the look and thought the granny looked fabulous as she resembled the late Connie Chiume.

Other people thought the granny looked better natural as the young makeup artist fumbled her look with cosmetics. Labulabu captioned her now-viral clip:

“Let’s do makeup with affordable products.”

SA shares opposing views about granny’s makeup

Social media users shared their honest reviews about the look:

@Rebaona More highlighted:

“She looks like the late Connie Chiume.”

@miss_mulili 🇰🇪 asked:

“Are you sure you are done with the makeup?”

@Nale🏳️‍⚧️said:

“I still can't heal from the way you pulled off that wig.”

@Lastborn💦pointed out:

“Your makeup skills are not good.”

@Brenda ❤️ 👑 was disappointed:

“Not me waiting for the makeup to be completed, especially around the eyes.”

@Zouh_001 wondered:

“Is she your enemy?”

@vuyo51337@gmail.com sighed:

“I blame myself for trusting the process.”

@Ntando Sabelo Khathi_73🇿🇦 said:

“You need to practice more before you showcase your skill because at the moment they are not with you.”

@Rainy was impressed:

“Oh, her skin looks so smooth.”

@mamodibedi Nketsi said:

“Mother, you are beautiful without the makeup. With makeup big, it’s a no for me.”

@Boichoko Seitlheko advised:

“Less is more when working on mature skin.”

@nombusozwane2 commented:

“Mama never bleached; she saw beauty in her dark skin.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

