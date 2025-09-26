A Mzansi school learner wowed South Africans with fast-paced footwork while dancing to a Pretoria Bacardi track

The viral TikTok video quickly spread online as people replayed the learner’s confident performance

Reactions online from netizens showed a mix of admiration and pride in seeing Pretoria’s sound celebrated in a fresh way

South Africans celebrated a learner’s dance moves to a Pretoria Bacardi hit, praising his confidence and flair.

A learner showed off Bacardi dance moves to DJ Mujava’s Pretoria hit in a viral TikTok video. Image: @lelokuhle_nkosi

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @lelokuhle_nkosi, posted a video on 25 September 2025 showing a learner breaking into impressive dance moves to the Pretoria hit ‘Mugwanti / Sgwejegweje’ by DJ Mujava. Within just one day, the video spread rapidly, drawing thousands of views and reactions across South Africa. The clip, filmed in a casual setting, quickly captured attention for the unexpected footwork and energy from the learner, who confidently danced to a track loved in Pretoria and beyond.

The song ‘Mugwanti/Sgwejegweje’ has long been a staple in Pretoria’s Bacardi music scene, and seeing a learner effortlessly pull off the intricate steps gave the video added impact. Viewers pointed out how the style of dancing is usually rooted in township culture, which made the learner’s performance stand out even more. His ability to keep rhythm and execute the moves with flair added to the charm, making the video both entertaining and relatable.

Bacardi dance moves impressed South Africans

Within just one day of being posted, the video had already garnered over 74,000 likes and more than 7,800 shares, demonstrating its rapid online resonance. The sheer volume of engagement in such a short time highlighted how much South Africans enjoy content that blends cultural pride with unexpected talent. Many users couldn’t stop replaying the clip, praising the learner’s confidence and energy.

Reactions from the comments section reflected how Mzansi felt about the video. Some admired the learner’s rhythm and natural flair, while others saw it as a fun reminder of how music continues to connect communities. Overall, the clip was celebrated as both entertaining and a showcase of Pretoria’s musical influence, proving once again how Bacardi beats remain a cultural force.

A viral TikTok highlighted a learner’s energetic footwork to the iconic track ‘Mugwanti / Sgwejegweje’. Image: @lelokuhle_nkosi

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Karabo Jadin wrote:

“Piet Van Mdantso.”

sdvleisjnrconstruction said:

“Entlek rona re lwesa ke Hellen Zille.”

Mokgadi Moy commented:

“A fedile makgowa.”

Gel wrote:

“Was that really me?”

justjokes012 said:

“Dlala wena first additional language.”

Collen Makamu commented:

“This has Pretoria written all over it.”

JAE wrote:

“Definitely from Witbank.”

Kgabe said:

“Ama combo dance; how we love South Africa.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

