A man jokingly claims a connection to a high-profile South African figure in a viral video. Image: @mxo978

Source: TikTok

On 19 September 2025, a Facebook user, Focus gal Focus, shared a video on Facebook showing a man jokingly claiming that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is his father. This playful clip taps into a popular TikTok trend where people humorously assert connections to celebrities or public figures. General Mkhwanazi has become widely recognised in South Africa for exposing corruption and leading a high-profile commission, making him a relatable figure for such playful content. The video quickly spread online, drawing attention for its comedic approach while highlighting the popularity of General Mkhwanazi in current affairs.

The man’s joke offered a lighthearted way for South Africans to engage with newsworthy topics. By referencing General Mkhwanazi, viewers connected the humorous content with his real-life reputation for fighting corruption. This combination of trending humour and topical relevance increased audience interest, allowing people to both laugh and stay informed about ongoing national conversations regarding accountability and transparency.

Mixing humour with current affairs

Within a week, the video gained over 12,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, showing how quickly humorous content can resonate with the public. Viewers shared the post across platforms, sparking conversations about the trend and reactions to General Mkhwanazi’s high-profile work. The engaging combination of comedy and current events made it highly shareable and positioned the video as a viral moment on social media.

Many South Africans found the video entertaining and appreciated the light-hearted take on a public figure known for serious work. Audiences enjoyed the playful exaggeration and were drawn to sharing it with friends, making it a fun way to engage with current events. The clip reinforced how humour and topical references can create viral moments that also keep people connected to national news.

A playful video captures laughter while referencing national news and popular figures. Image: @mxo978

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Jomo Mphela said:

“Oops, didn't see this one coming. Mzansi kor we laugh at all times, no age limit. 🤣😆”

Amber Mabule wrote:

“I think we also need to laugh. 🤣🤣”

Madabudabu Mlungisi Mavuso commented:

“You made my morning Tayima, kkkkkkk.”

Nontuthuzelo Julia Yolo said:

“Xuthani la phone kuye. 🤣😂”

Petros Ntombela commented:

“We needed this. 😂😂 Akayekwe londodana KaGeneral.”

Bongiwe Nkosi wrote:

“Ay cha, ukuba uyawafunda onke lama comments ngabe uyafa ukuhleka UGeneral Mkhwanazi. 😜”

MaSthuli OkaMageba Mntwana said:

“Aybooo yazi ngithi uza ngendaba yoooh, walimosha idata lami. 🤣🤣”

Nomvula Mbele commented:

“Dankie Babu Mkhwanazi nethimba lakho. 🤣❤”

Check out the Facebook video below:

