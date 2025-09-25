Global site navigation

"He's My Father": Elderly Man’s Funny Claim About General Mkhwanazi Amuses Mzansi
Family and Relationships

"He's My Father": Elderly Man’s Funny Claim About General Mkhwanazi Amuses Mzansi

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A South African elderly man jokingly claimed General Mkhwanazi as his father in a humorous viral video
  • The TikTok clip mixed trending comedy with topical relevance, referencing corruption and commissions
  • Mzansi social media users engaged enthusiastically, sharing and discussing the post widely online

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

South Africans were entertained by a playful video linking a public figure to a humorous claim, sparking online discussion.

A humorous social media clip highlights public engagement with trending topics
A man jokingly claims a connection to a high-profile South African figure in a viral video. Image: @mxo978
Source: TikTok

On 19 September 2025, a Facebook user, Focus gal Focus, shared a video on Facebook showing a man jokingly claiming that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is his father. This playful clip taps into a popular TikTok trend where people humorously assert connections to celebrities or public figures. General Mkhwanazi has become widely recognised in South Africa for exposing corruption and leading a high-profile commission, making him a relatable figure for such playful content. The video quickly spread online, drawing attention for its comedic approach while highlighting the popularity of General Mkhwanazi in current affairs.

Read also

A Kaizer Chiefs fan performed a home ritual for his team and sparked lively debate online

The man’s joke offered a lighthearted way for South Africans to engage with newsworthy topics. By referencing General Mkhwanazi, viewers connected the humorous content with his real-life reputation for fighting corruption. This combination of trending humour and topical relevance increased audience interest, allowing people to both laugh and stay informed about ongoing national conversations regarding accountability and transparency.

Mixing humour with current affairs

Within a week, the video gained over 12,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, showing how quickly humorous content can resonate with the public. Viewers shared the post across platforms, sparking conversations about the trend and reactions to General Mkhwanazi’s high-profile work. The engaging combination of comedy and current events made it highly shareable and positioned the video as a viral moment on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many South Africans found the video entertaining and appreciated the light-hearted take on a public figure known for serious work. Audiences enjoyed the playful exaggeration and were drawn to sharing it with friends, making it a fun way to engage with current events. The clip reinforced how humour and topical references can create viral moments that also keep people connected to national news.

Read also

South Africans celebrated Heritage Day with dance, flags and traditional attire at a local garage

A funny moment online that blends comedy with South African current events
A playful video captures laughter while referencing national news and popular figures. Image: @mxo978
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Jomo Mphela said:

“Oops, didn't see this one coming. Mzansi kor we laugh at all times, no age limit. 🤣😆”

Amber Mabule wrote:

“I think we also need to laugh. 🤣🤣”

Madabudabu Mlungisi Mavuso commented:

“You made my morning Tayima, kkkkkkk.”

Nontuthuzelo Julia Yolo said:

“Xuthani la phone kuye. 🤣😂”

Petros Ntombela commented:

“We needed this. 😂😂 Akayekwe londodana KaGeneral.”

Bongiwe Nkosi wrote:

“Ay cha, ukuba uyawafunda onke lama comments ngabe uyafa ukuhleka UGeneral Mkhwanazi. 😜”

MaSthuli OkaMageba Mntwana said:

“Aybooo yazi ngithi uza ngendaba yoooh, walimosha idata lami. 🤣🤣”

Nomvula Mbele commented:

“Dankie Babu Mkhwanazi nethimba lakho. 🤣❤”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: