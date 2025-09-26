A TikTok creator performed a drum remix of the classic South African song Sister Bethina, sparking discussion online

The remix blended nostalgia with contemporary creativity, appealing to both longtime fans and new listeners

Viewers expressed admiration, amusement, and debate, highlighting the cultural significance of the song

South Africans reacted to a drum remix of Sister Bethina, sparking a lively mix of nostalgia, admiration, and playful debate online.

A musician performed a drum remix of the iconic South African song Sister Bethina, bringing it back into the spotlight. Image: @aavi996

Source: TikTok

On 24 September 2025, TikTok user @aavi996 shared a video remixing the iconic South African song Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe featuring Nkosinathi Mfeka and Jabulani Kunene. In the clip, he performed a fresh drum remix of the 2006 hit, which remains a favourite and is even considered by some to be a national anthem. The video showcased his musical skill while revisiting a track that holds cultural significance in South Africa. The post quickly attracted attention for combining nostalgia with creativity, drawing both fans of the original and curious newcomers.

The remix highlighted the enduring popularity of Sister Bethina, showing how classic songs can inspire contemporary reinterpretations. By using drums to give the song a new rhythm, the creator brought a refreshing energy that appealed to younger audiences while still respecting the original. This blend of old and new sparked conversations about how traditional hits can evolve and stay relevant, especially in South Africa’s rich musical landscape. The remix also highlighted the influence of the song as a cultural touchstone for multiple generations.

Drummer remix brings classic song back into spotlight

Within just two days, the video received over 6,200 likes and more than 900 comments. While many praised the remix for its creativity and energy, others were amused or sceptical, insisting that the original should remain untouched. The mix of reactions helped the video trend, as viewers shared their opinions and engaged with both sides of the debate. The lively interaction illustrated how deeply South Africans feel about music that holds national or nostalgic significance.

Viewers were divided between admiration for the remix and reverence for the original song. The post encouraged discussions about artistic reinterpretation, innovation, and respecting musical classics. Overall, it showed that South Africans continue to celebrate their musical heritage while also being open to creative adaptations that bring new life to familiar tracks.

A fresh drum remix of Sister Bethina sparked online discussion about respecting musical classics while innovating. Image: @aavi996

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Pap† wrote:

“You betta Singh! (See what I did there? 🤭)”

Mbhonozakagogo95 said:

“Sister Paprika. 😭🔥🤏”

Oyama H commented:

“Sister Betina with a lil bit of Paprika, Turmeric, Rajah Garlic, and 6gun. 🥰 Kwaze kamnandi Wena Rajesh, thank you. 💃”

DeanNaicker01 wrote:

“The remix we didn’t know we needed. 🔥🔥”

Desireé commented:

“Being South African is elite. So much culture, and we come in all shades. 🥰🥰”

AWXNKE said:

“Sister Fatima. 🥀”

Two million wrote:

“I love being South African. 😭😭”

Shayne🇿🇦 commented:

“This is the South Africa Nelson Mandela fought for. ❤”

