Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is earning a lot of praise for his dance moves from social media users

The Minister of Electricity and Energy was spotted dancing to Sister Bethina at the ANC's celebrations

South Africans said the minister deserved to dance after he ended loadshedding in the country

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has got social media buzzing with his dance moves. Image: Phill Magakoe

WESTERN CAPE - Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is a vibe.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy got South Africans talking when footage surfaced of him having the time of his life at the 113th-anniversary celebrations of the African National Congress (ANC).

The party celebrated its 113th anniversary at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on 11 January 2025.

Dr Ramokgopa grooves to Sister Bethina

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s keynote address, the party began at the stadium, and Dr Ramokgopa was all for it.

A video from the event soon surfaced of the minister grooving away to Sister Bethina.

The song by Mgarimbe is the country’s unofficial anthem, and it’s almost impossible not to dance to.

Dr Ramokgopa gets social media buzzing

The video of the minister having a good time had South Africans buzzing on social media as they commented on his dance moves and how he always had a positive attitude.

Others commented that he deserved the moment after ending loadshedding across the country.

@TalentNyonie joked:

“How I dance knowing I have solar panels.”

@zilo_motso stated:

“Kgosi is one hell of a happy child😂.”

@Mammudi1 said:

“You deserve that dance.”

@karaboYakoena added:

“His electrifying dance moves🕺⚡.”

@NkulehPhungula stated:

“Too much energy. No wonder we haven’t been shedding💃🏽.”

@fescco added:

“The Minister who plays hard and works hard.”

@ManziniSimand said:

“Bro is enjoying himself after ending load shedding. He deserves a break 😂.”

@Rice29980251 added:

“Dude is such a vibe.”

@Hasman7455 said:

“Allow him to dance; there's no loadshedding. We have electricity, mos.”

@tmokotjo77 stated:

“Those are electrifying moves.”

@molefe_sello said:

“Let him dance. At least I have electricity.”

@Luyi_Blessed added:

“Dance moves of a minister that actually works and delivers on his mandate. Give that man his flowers💐.”

@GoodmanMabunda stated:

“He is a happy soul this one.”

@Xee_GP exclaimed:

“This minister loves dancing, yho.”

