Kenny Kunene joined the FlySafair ghetto drama chat a little after the video went viral on TikTok

The president of Patriotic Alliance did not like how Nobuntu Mkhize treated a gorgeous flight attendant

Social media users were gagged by the politician’s commentary on the incident during an interview with NewzRoom Afrika

Nobuntu Mkhize’s outrageous behaviour on the FlySafair flight stunned many people and had tongues wagging.

Kenny Kunene expressed his anger towards Nobuntu Mkhize over the FlySafair scandal. Image: @kenny_kunene/Instagram/@rainbonationradio/TikTok

Kenny Kunene expressed anger towards Mkhize’s disruptiveness and wild behaviour towards the cabin crew.

Kenny Kunene roasts Nobuntu Mkhize over FlySafair scandal

To call Nobuntu Mkhize a drama queen would be an understatement. The lady fought, kicked and screamed, and took off her wig because she was denied a drink on a FlySafair flight.

Mkhize was denied all alcoholic beverages after boarding the plane, heavily drunk. A little after the incident happened on Boxing Day, Kenny Kunene shared his thoughts on the matter.

The politician did not appreciate Mkhize throwing hands at beautiful women:

“A lady has behaved like a rascal. When a lady is attacking beautiful ladies who are at work for a drink, for that matter. In the video, you can see her trying to grab a very expensive and beautiful weave from a beautiful lady.

“You see that those three ladies jumped in the bath, cleaned themselves, and made themselves beautiful enough to go to work, and this lady (Nobuntu). You can see she just took a waslap and cleared her eyes.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Kenny Kunene roasting Nobuntu Mkhize

Social media users were floored by the politician and commented:

@Thrift & Boujee said:

“I’d like to learn to defend every woman like this. Taking notes.”

@branded.by.kay pointed out:

“He loves baddies.”

@Persephone 🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩🇲🇿 suggested:

“Kenny Kunene needs to relax.”

@HalfSkopo was floored:

“Kenny was the right person to interview for this incident.”

@neondemande acknowledged:

“Kenny Kunene really dragged her.”

@Si wondered:

“Who is giving Kenny Kunene airtime?”

@Cheandre Damerell commented:

“He got so personal.”

@Syd heard a chuckle:

“Did the news Anchor have a mini laugh?”

@michelle ndiaye declared

“This is real journalism.”

