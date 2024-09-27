A woman on TikTok flawed Mzansi when she snatched her husband's phone and received a cold reaction from him

Mzansi roasted a woman after she snatched her husband's phone. Image: @nonny_muji

Source: TikTok

Nonny Muji expected a wild reaction from her husband when she caught him off guard and snatched his cell phone out of his hand.

A lady on TikTok set up an excellent plan to prank her husband and thought snatching his cell phone out of his hand would be funny while he was using it. Nonny Muji tried to act natural before the big move.

She swiftly confiscated the phone from the gentleman's hands as he scrolled and slid his index finger across the screen. Muji seemed to have been moving in slow motion, as it took her a lifetime to get out of the door and out of her husband's presence.

The man chilled on the couch and barely moved a muscle after his wife's silly prank. Muji posted the video on TikTok with the caption:

"Snatching my husband's phone."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's snatching husband's phone

Social media users were floored by the lady's failed prank and commented:

@Kefs♥️ explained:

"He left the real phone at the office."

@unknown noticed:

"Reverse psychology, he is panicking inside but holding himself."

@KabzaWakoVaal shared:

"The real phone is under the spare wheel in the car, sisi."

@trish was curious about the set up:

"So he didn't see you put your phone down and record."

@nnana advised:

"Next time, open the door first."

@Yow_leigh_25🇿🇦🇺🇲 warned the girls:

"My South African ladies, do not try this at home."

Lady who bought boyfriend expensive phone gets surprise engagement

Briefly News also reported that a lady bought a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for her boyfriend as a birthday gift and went to deliver it to him. The phone was supposed to be a birthday gift for the man, but the lady was, in turn, surprised with a proposal.

The man shocked her when he brought out an engagement ring, and she said yes, showing off the big rock on her finger.

