Meet Jessie Murph: Age, life story, and career of the American singer

Before Jessie Murph's age of 20, she gained worldwide fame. With her soulful voice and emotionally charged lyrics, she has captivated audiences and quickly made waves in the industry.

Jessie Murph at Vote Early Day with Jessie Murph in October 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Saucedo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jessie Murph is a rising American singer and songwriter who gained popularity in 2019 with viral TikTok videos. Her breakout hit Wild Ones solidified her place in the music scene. Known for her authentic songwriting, she has built a strong following on TikTok and Instagram, captivating fans with her emotional and heartfelt music.

Full name Jessie Murph Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Huntsville, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'2" (157 cm) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok X (Twitter)

What is Jessie Murph's age?

As of 2024, the American singer is 20 years old, born on 22 September 2004. Jessie Murph's birthday in 2024 was marked by the release of her song Someone in This Room, featuring Bailey Zimmerman.

In a 2021 interview with Unclear Magazine, the Alabama artist spoke about what music meant to her:

Music is so therapeutic for me. I am not a super emotional person when it comes to talking about it. But in music, I can let it out. I am so in tune with the writing process, and it is my favorite part. It means so much to me, and I am so particular about the aggressive lyrics and stuff like that.

Facts about Jessie Murph. Photo: Chris Saucedo on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Jessie Murph get famous?

From Jessie Murph's hometown in Alabama, she first gained attention on TikTok with her covers and vlogs, which led to her signing with Columbia Records in 2021. Her debut single, Upgrade, and the charting hit Always Been You marked key milestones in her career.

Her song Wild Ones (feat. Jelly Roll) surpassed 241 million Spotify streams, while her collaboration with Diplo and Polo G on Heartbroken charted at No. 64 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Jessie's mixtape Drowning (2023) and debut album That Ain't No Man That's the Devil (2024) further strengthened her presence in country and pop music.

Here are some of Jessie Murph's songs that have become popular amongst her fans:

Wild Ones

Pray

How could you

Always Been You

If I Died Last Night

While You're At it

Upgrade

Cowboys And Angels

I Would've

When I'm not around

Jessie Murph during the Cowboys and Angels Tour at the Joy Theater in September 2023. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Was Jessie Murph a cheerleader?

The singer was a competitive cheerleader before she became a singer. She has shared videos from her cheerleading practices and meets on social media, showcasing her skills and dedication to the sport. In an interview with SPIN, she mentioned:

I will never forget when I got out of cheer practice. I opened TikTok, and the video blew up. I remember freaking out and running around my kitchen screaming; it was so crazy. Because it made me realise if that was possible, I could blow up other songs, too.

Who is Jessie Murph's family?

Although the identity of Jessie Murph's parents has not been revealed, the TikTok girl has shared that they are both musicians. Jessie was raised alongside her older brother, Garrett Murph, a professional DJ.

The Wild Ones singer grew up in a musical household with strong support. In one of her concert performances, her mother joined her onstage, and they sang together. In an interview with People, she shared:

Well, I grew up in a musical household, and it was never anything serious. There was always music being played in the house and so forth. When labels started reaching out, she [mom] had a lot of knowledge about what was good and what was not good...She definitely helped me navigate that whole process.

How much does Jessie Murph make?

According to Sportskeeda, Jessie Murph's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million as of 2024. Her income primarily comes from music, brand collaborations, and social media platforms.

Jessie Murph during the Cowboys and Angels Tour at the Joy Theater in September 2023 at New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

As a young, burgeoning singer, Jessie Murph captivates audiences with her songs while building a growing fan base curious about her life. Here are some of the most asked questions about her, answered with insightful details:

How tall is Jessie Murph? She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, which is approximately 157 centimetres.

She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, which is approximately 157 centimetres. Where is Jessie Murph from? The talented performer originates from Huntsville, Alabama, United States, where her musical journey began.

The talented performer originates from Huntsville, Alabama, United States, where her musical journey began. What is Jessie Murph's ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity, reflecting her cultural heritage and background.

She is of white ethnicity, reflecting her cultural heritage and background. What is Jessie Murph's nationality? She is American, having been born in the United States.

She is American, having been born in the United States. Is Jessie Murph related to Jelly Roll? Although both are musicians with ties to Nashville, Tennessee, they are not related but collaborated on the song Wild Ones .

Although both are musicians with ties to Nashville, Tennessee, they are not related but collaborated on the song . Where does Jessie Murph live? The rising star currently resides in Athens, Alabama, where she continues to pursue her musical career.

At Jessie Murph's age of 20 years, she has achieved significant success in the music industry. Hailing from the United States, she quickly gained attention for her viral TikTok videos and has since released hit tracks.

