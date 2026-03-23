South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has commented on Doja Cat's reported half-sister's video on X

The Kaya FM radio presenter reshared the viral video on his social media on Monday, 23 March 2026

South Africans on social media reacted to the TikToker's video about the former Sarafina actor

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to Doja Cat's Alleged Half-sister's Video

Source: Twitter

Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has commented on Doja Cat's alleged half-sister's video, which was shared on social media over the weekend.

The popular broadcaster appears to sympathise with the TikToker, who has called out Dlamini for being an absent father.

The media personality commented on a video of Doja Cat's alleged half-sister's video on his X account on Monday, 23 March 2026.

"Shame, man. This is really sad," wrote Dhlomo.

Social media users react to Dhlomo's comment

@Siphesihle_Mash replied:

"Being a deadbeat is even more sad."

@DkSeabi said:

"Kamo goga kadi dreds tsa Sarafina," (I'd pull his Sarafina dreads)

@LadyMpopi reacted:

"It's sad hearing her say she used to invite him to her performances until she gave up because he never showed up."

@Mandz_2 replied:

"The sad part this experience sometimes ruins their experience with men in general. Trust issues, inability to be feminine because deadbeat always broke your heart. It's traumatic, man. The boy child is worse; he doesn't know how to act, and he blames his mom for the father leaving."

@JoePesc96673377 wrote:

"Nah! Man, her story is a little exaggerated. Dumisani wouldn't ask for R200 for petrol. I understand he might not have been present in his kid's lives, but the R200 part."

@Thubeli03717976 said:

"But this doesn't make sense, bafethu (guys). Why would he ask for help from someone whom he has never helped with anything, while he knows exactly what is going on with Doja, already."

@surtizo replied:

"The final stage of adulting is understanding (accepting) your parents for who they truly are. Bazofika."

@Mahnya27 wrote:

"It's sad that this poor girl has a mental illness, and tragic that most of the people watching this video are just like her. This video has nothing to do with Dumusani but everything to do with her poor emotional and mental health. Society is broken."

@Yea_imLinda responded:

"After what my brother went through, I know there are two sides to every story. I’m interested in knowing how she grew up, how she was schooled, and where the money came from, etc. We’ve all seen cases where women use children to spite a man after a failed relationship."

@Sim_Cekiso said:

"He gave birth to artists, now they know how to troll him."

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to Doja Cat's Alleged Half-sister's Video

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo hilariously responds to a fan who dreamt about him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo had a hilarious mention on an X thread written by a fan who revealed that they dreamt about him.

The South African broadcaster hilariously responded to the post and shared a new photo of himself.

The fans' dream was dissected by many people, but Briefly News spoke with a trusted traditional healer who helped explain it from a spiritual healer's level.

Source: Briefly News