Social media influencer Hellen Motsuki and actress recently had social media users talking when her photos were shared on X

Photos of Motsuki's character, Melita Kgomo, on Skeem Saam impressed fans of the show

Viewers of the show responded to photos of the actress on social media on Wednesday, 18 March 2026

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'Skeem Saam' Fans Respond to a Photo of Hellen Motsuki's Hourglass Figure

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans recently commented on photos of Hellen Motsuki's character, Melita Monama-Kgomo, on the educational soapie.

Motsuki previously made headlines when a fan of the show attacked her when she was Obed Kgomo's mistress.

The talented actress stars opposite newcomer Relebogile Mothapo, who plays her teenage daughter Jacqui Monama.

A social media user @paptaaa10 shared photos of Motsuki's character on his X account on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

Skeem Saam fans react to Motsuki's photos

@iik_titvs said:

"Whoa, who's this baby? Now what time is Skeem Saam again?"

@Paptaaa10 replied:

"I'm still investigating."

@Top_Kicker83 wrote:

"The body is fire, but her nose and facial features always throw me off."

@Tshegofahtso reacted:

"Ke 'o jewa keng lady?'"

@surprisesifunda commented:

"She has a bright future ahead of her."

@TRSibiya said:

"I never stop watching it. Skeem Saam is my life."

@lucia_ngwenya12 responded:

"I also saw this yesterday, and I was like Melita."

@MthiyaneKaNdawo reacted:

"The doctor divorced his wife for a reason, my brother."

@umntu_onsundu wrote:

"This is exactly why they cast them baddies."

@Android15899317 said:

"Man, and the sad thing is Melita is really the only one giving off some eye candy lol the rest are just so super average."

@Eliza_Sibeko reacted:

"She has a beautiful body."

@Paptaaa10 wrote:

"She's too hot."

@BastardZuma responded:

"Nxgga, she's been fine ever since it's her role that made us kinda hate her a little."

@PhonicMalinga said:

"She has a perfect petite body, man."

@lesogana_ reacted:

"You guys just see bums and lose your mind."

@Eve_Cult replied:

"There’s a belt around her waist."

@Bhambatha_The_G wrote:

"Clement's mom is low-key fire as well."

@Lesedi_88 said:

"Did she do some finding because, wow, they look officially unreal."

'Skeem Saam' Fans Respond to a Photo of Hellen Motsuki's Hourglass Figure

Source: Twitter

'Skeem Saam' March Spoiler: Mr Kgomo chooses Ivy Kgomo over Melita

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Skeem Saam character Mr Kgomo unintentionally chose his ex-wife over his new wife in March 2026.

Mr Kgomo's ex-wife, Ivy Kgomo, recently returned to Turfloop after taking a break from the show.

Viewers of the soapie noticed this week that Mr Kgomo still has feelings for his ex-wife.

Source: Briefly News