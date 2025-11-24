S keem Saam fans are criticising actress Relebogile Mothapo, who recently joined the soapie

Viewers of the long-running SABC1 soapie are unimpressed with Mothapo's acting skills as Melita Monama's daughter

The Limpopo-born actress is the latest actress to join SABC1's popular soapie Skeem Saam as 15-year-old Jacqui Monama

'Skeem Saam' fans are unhappy with Melita Monama's daughter. Images: JabuMcdonald and SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Newcomer Relebogile Mothapo topped social media trends when she made her debut on Skeem Saam as Melita Monama's teenage daughter.

Mothapo, who secured the character of Jacqui Monama on the soapie, has failed to impress viewers of the show.

The rising star acts opposite actor Thabiso Molokomme, who plays her half-brother Paxton Kgomo.

A fan of the soapie @FenzoMotau recently shared on his X account that actress Relebogile Mothapo can't act.

"This Jacqui girl can’t act. There are a lot of young, good actors in South Africa who are very good and can grab this opportunity with both hands," he wrote.

Skeem Saam fans respond to Relebogile's acting

@Angela_Macebele wrote:

"Thank you! She’s giving nothing."

@t__skyy replied:

"She's just a child, relax."

@FanzoMotau responded:

"A child who needs to do better."

@k_mafoko15381 wrote:

"Lmao, I thought I was the only one seeing it. Yoh aowa, can’t act to save her life."

@mrsnare_j commented:

"Yhooo, I thought I was misjudging her."

@MissLuu_nje reacted:

"Melita was busy playing happy family with Obed and Pax and forgot about her own kids. Worse, Jacqui is in the same school as Pax; she had to watch Melita being a present mother to Pax while she is absent from her biological children."

@viwesandiswa reacted:

"She's terrible."

@Honey48144096 wrote:

"There is something there, there’s talent, but she was over-acting."

@magana_masego responded:

"It's so painful to watch. She's doing too much."

@Mama_KGOTLI said:

"She can't act."

@TauTheTrueAlpha replied:

"She is over-acting if there is such a thing."

@MbaleeM__ responded:

"How did they cast Jacqui? What a terrible actress. Tjo awoa skeem saam."

@MolefaliLephoto said:

"That scene at the start, mo Pax a leng shocked, ke sure it was because of the acting."

@sooVogue_Moya commented:

"She’ll get better. A lot of them start badly in this show. I couldn’t stand Charlie's son before, but now it’s better (the older one)."

@SpMTransportSol responded:

"Give her time. Like you said, we all start somewhere. This is her somewhere."

@snowie_had wrote:

"The moment she spoke, I was hurt."

@dm_mathibela replied:

"Straight outta Generations: The Legacy."

'Skeem Saam' star Relebogile Mothapo trends for her acting skills as Jacqui Monama. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam's Hellen Motsuki channels inner Melita

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Hellen Motsuki channelled her inner Melita at her family's recent family gathering and showed her bougie behaviour on TikTok.

The Skeem Saam actress is seen in the funny video trying by all means to avoid performing her makoti duties.

Hellen's fans were thoroughly amused by her antics, which were a true reflection of her notorious character.

Source: Briefly News