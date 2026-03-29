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“Enough To Mess Up Your Day”: Pretoria Gent Shares Scary Black Mamba Rescue Operation
Family and Relationships

“Enough To Mess Up Your Day”: Pretoria Gent Shares Scary Black Mamba Rescue Operation

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Pretoria snake removal expert, Arno Naude, shared a nerve-wracking story of how he and his partner, Heidi, caught a 2.5-metre black mamba
  • The catch was made even more stressful by the fact that the hospital nearby had already used up all its antivenom
  • Many asked serious questions about why so many black mambas are suddenly turning up in Pretoria suburbs

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A post went viral.
Arno Naude holding a snake. Images: @arno.naude
Source: Facebook

Just two days after his friend was hospitalised following a black mamba bite, Pretoria snake removal expert Arno Naude, who goes by @arno.naude on Facebook, found himself face to face with another one. He shared the story on 28 March 2026 alongside a photo of the snake, and it had people reading every word with their heart in their mouths.

It started when his partner Heidi headed out to deal with what they thought was a routine problem snake. Twenty minutes later, she called him with four words he was not expecting to hear so soon: she had found a big black mamba. He grabbed a pair of gloves, a set of tongs, and a bucket with a lid, the same bucket that had held the mamba that put his buddy Awie in hospital days before, and drove over. On the way, he thought through his options. His friend Hugo was nearby, and so was EMS practitioner Xander. His hospital of choice was about 25 minutes away. Then it hit him. The hospital had just used up all its antivenom two days earlier. That thought made him very focused on not getting bitten.

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When he arrived, Heidi had already tried to coax the snake into a tube with no success. He peeked around the bathroom door and saw a black mamba around 2.5 metres long sitting inside. He decided not to waste time and grabbed the snake with the tongs, but the mamba pulled back and he ended up holding only its head. He gripped the rest of it with his hands and tried to pull it free, but it would not budge. Heidi rushed in, grabbed the body, and pulled it loose. She got the body into the bucket and Arno released the head. After more than 20 years working together, Heidi knew exactly when to slam the lid down. The snake bit the side of the bucket several times before settling. Once it was done, the homeowner thanked them profusely. Arno asked for two beers. The owner brought three cold ones and they stood outside trying to work out where on earth this snake had come from, given that black mambas do not naturally occur anywhere near this suburb.

View the Facebook post below:

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Mzansi impressed by the black mamba rescue operation

People were gripped by the story from start to finish, sharing their thoughts on Facebook user @arno.naude's post:

@Eldrid Buys said:

"Mess up his day, he says…"

@Michelle Stratford wrote:

"Why are there so many black mambas in Gauteng? This is about the fourth one I have heard of."

@Laura Thomas wrote:

"I am getting heart palpitations just reading this. Glad everyone is safe."

@Pieter Swanepoel said:

"My hands still shake after the bucket lid is on. Well done."

@George Miller asked:

"Glad you are safe. Where was the snake caught, and where did this hitchhiker come from?"

@Doc Joe added:

"I so respect what you guys do."

@Hugo Minnaar joked:

"I am sure Neville Vlok has already secured more antivenom. Nervous laugh."
A clip went viral.
A black mamba snake. Images: @arno.naude
Source: Facebook

More on scary Pretoria snake encounters

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Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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