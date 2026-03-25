On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, rumours emerged that MacG was set to interview Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala instead of the winner, Liema Pantsi, on the celebrity episode of Podcast and Chill

A screenshot allegedly from MacG’s Facebook account announced that Thandeka’s episode would air on YouTube on Thursday, 26 March 2026

Social media users were divided, with some accusing MacG of bias, while others suggested choosing Thandeka was a strategic move

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MacG allegedly picked Thandeka over Liema for a celebrity episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’. Image: liyema_pantsi, macgunleashed, thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Rumours that MacG will be interviewing Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala instead of the winner Liema Pantsi have raised eyebrows online.

Thandeka and Liema’s fans have been at loggerheads since the announcement of the winner on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Thandeka’s fans believe that she was robbed and even presented alleged evidence to back their claims.

Now, a screenshot allegedly from MacG’s Facebook account announcing that they would be releasing an interview with Thandeka on the celebrity edition of Podcast and Chill on Thursday, 26 March 2026, has sparked side eyes and questions regarding impartiality.

MacG reportedly chooses Thandeka over Liema for Podcast and Chill

On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @symply_kimm shared a screenshot of a Facebook post allegedly from MacG’s account announcing Thandeka’s Podcast and Chill episode. The post was captioned:

“But I thought Mac G usually has this interview with the winner of the show? Last year was Guluva, right, and this year is Thandeka instead of Liema?🤔”

See the post below:

Efforts by Briefly News to verify the screenshot were unsuccessful. The Facebook account could not be located, and no announcement or preview for the episode appeared on MacG’s or Podcast and Chill’s official social media channels, which is normally the case for other episodes.

SA reacts to rumour Thandeka is set to appear on Podcast and Chill

In the comments, social media users were divided into Team Liema and Team Thandeka. While some advised Liema not to go to Podcast and Chill, others highlighted that she might have declined an invite.

Here are some of the comments:

@FranQ_Poet teased:

“He's interviewing the real winner, Kimmy. 😂”

@tshegofatsomoon fumed:

“Liema shouldn't go to that podcast, especially since Mac G is biased. You can't be a sponsor and a fan at the same time.”

@Joyfield16 argued:

“They interview whoever is available and accepts the invite. Liema might have rejected their invite since they were rooting for Thandeka publicly.”

@holariod said:

“It's their podcast. Not Big Brother's. They're also not obligated to invite any of them. They're just a sponsor for Big Brother, not the housemates. If they feel Thandeka is best as the first guest, then it is. Liema won the show, not the whole of South Africa.”

@tolezar_dulbouy shared:

“MacG is a Podcaster, and he mastered the art of getting views. He knows very well that bringing Thandeka alone will be the talk of the day, which is good for business, unlike last year, when he brought the runner-up with others. He will still bring Liema to the show.”

@Authenticoma asked:

"What if Liema declined because it’s obvious he doesn’t like her?"

Mzansi reacted after MacG allegedly picked Thandeka over Liema. Image: liyema_pantsi, macgunleashed, thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku backs BBMzansi winner Liema Pantsi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku raised eyebrows when he celebrated the latest Big Brother Mzansi winner, Liema Pantsi.

The singer was recently crowned the winner, news that was met with an outpouring of support from across the country.

Source: Briefly News