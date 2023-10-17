Big Brother Mzansi season three contestant Thato 'Immaculate' Mokeona-Mthombeni bagged an acting gig recently

The star landed a role in the new season of 1Magic's rom-com Entangled, which will premiere on Thursday, 2 November 2023

Thato told Briefly News that Big Brother Mzansi was a big game changer for her career-wise

Big Brother Mzansi's star Thato Mokoena is excited to join 'Entangled' for its second season. Image: @callherthato

Thato keeps chasing the bag, and she knows how to secure it. Ever since her exit from Big Brother Mzansi's third season in 2021, she has been climbing the ladder.

Thato bags a role on Entangled

BB Mzansi star Thato 'Immaculate' Mokoena-Mthombeni has been making headlines ever since she came into the spotlight. After the star left the show, she and her lover from Big Brother Mzansi, Gash1, got married.

Thato also trended earlier this year for nailing her role on Mzansi Magic's show Magaeng.

The star has landed yet another role on Mzansi's most popular 1Magic rom-com, Entangled, which is set to premiere on Thursday, 2 November 2023, at 8:30 pm on channel 105.

The presenter and dancer Thato Immaculate said she has been blessed with acting gigs left and right. The 29-year-old told Briefly News that she feels grateful that her dreams are slowly but surely coming true. This comes after she joined the Mzansi Magic show called Magaeng in July.

"Entangled Season One was already so amazing, with a talented cast overall, so when I auditioned and got the role, it was a huge pat on the back for me. As a thespian, I also like to showcase my range as a performer on this project," she said.

Thato Immaculate mentioned that she has so much to offer.

"It’s a Burnt Onion production, so needless to say, expect a beautiful storyline. It will be with twists and turns and a lot of laughter.

"I cannot disclose much information now at this moment, but I can tell you that It’s like nothing anyone has ever seen me play before. In 2021, before Big Brother was the game changer for me as I was able to do two productions that year, so in 2022, after Big Brother, I had to continue working hard. I was putting out great work so that the exposure from Big Brother could elevate my work, and so far so Good," she said.

Netizens congratulate Thato for landing the role on Entangled

An online entertainment reporter, Mlu, shared on Twitter the good news of Thato landing an acting role in the Pouplar rom-com. He wrote:

"CASTING ANNOUNCEMENTS. The #BBMZANSI reality star Thato Mokoena joins the new season of #Entangled on @1MagicTV. The new season will start on Thursday, 2 Nov 23 at 20:30."

Check out the post below:

Shortly after the reporter shared the tweet, social media users flooded the comment section and congratulated the star:

@TaniaJoblosnki wrote:

"Congratulations Thato."

@Nkati_ said:

"Congrats Kotiza, the heartbeat of the Gusheshe nation!"

@MdlaloNosipho replied:

"Well done Thato."

@Dima_Nkese responded:

"Congratulations Thato."

@CorfartR said:

"Congratulations my dear lady."

@PallySeipati wrote:

"Congratulations MmaMtho."

@Nobs51350004 responded:

"Congratulations to my babe."

@Gantho7 replied:

"Congratulations Queen of Thash 1 kingdom. Beke le beke you make us proud."

Thato was ready to take over the industry by storm from day 1

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Thato Immaculate told Dstv that the entertainment industry should await her grand entrance. Before that, she became a TikTok sensation with her skits.

“I am ready, prepared, willing and able to be a choreographer and actress. I love the arts, and I will continue filming skits for TikTok.”

