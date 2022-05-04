Popular Showmax telenovela Gomora is slowly losing its popularity among Mzansi's social media users

Many flocked to Twitter to express that they are not feeling the new storyline and urged producers of the show to bring back old writers

Viewers of the show were also shocked to learn that Bongani, played by Thulani Mtsweni, is not the owner of the Shisanyama joint

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gomora viewers are not feeling the telenovela's storyline. After the latest episodes, many people headed to social media to air their grievances.

'Gomora' viewers have taken to social media to express that they are not happy with the show's current storyline. Image: @Terry_Tshesebe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Many viewers of the popular South African soapie complained about how the storylines are inconsistent, difficult to follow and boring. Some threatened to boycott the show if nothing was done about the wack storyline.

What angered viewers even more is that Bongani does not own the shisanyama joint and was fired from his job. Taking to Twitter, peeps said writers of the show need to improve their writing skills or risk losing more viewers.

@Beetroot34 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"#GomoraMzansi so we just gonna sit back and enjoy the show while Bongani's shisanyama doesn't belong to him or Man Sonto having a decent conversation with someone who burned your minicab or Thathi taking all the inheritance of Phumlani, Gugu left with nothing le koloi tota."

@RewindMzansi

"Hehe, that was lazy writing. Even Thathi doesn’t know what he did exactly."

@daffodil_star noted:

"Bongani doesn't own Shisanyama... Woooh ay I'm done with 'Gomora' because nothing makes sense at all."

@aneleamandaKay added:

"#GomoraMzansi Gomora and incomplete random storylines hayino. Buhle??? Where Phumlani got his money and the random man he always spoke too??? Gladys finding her mom? Police being after Zodwa. The writers in 'Gomora' are doing trial and error on us."

The Real Housewives of Durban: Nonku Williams breaks silence on battling anxiety and alcohol addiction

In more news about Mzansi TV shows, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban's Nonku Williams revealed she turns to alcohol and medication when under a lot of pressure. The reality television star opened up about her problem during the show's last episode.

Nonku has been hinting that she was not in a good space throughout the second season of the popular Showmax show. According to TimesLIVE, the star said not being able to cope with many challenges in her life forced her to rely on anxiety medication and alcohol.

Source: Briefly News